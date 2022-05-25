Review: "Junie B. Jones: The Musical": A cupcake of a show from Cafeteria Kids

This was fun.

Climate change. Inflation. The pandemic. The upcoming election. You will forget about these, and every other thing that is wrong with the world, when you go see “Junie B. Jones: The Musical.”

Presented by Cafeteria Kids Theater at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, the show is an escape for adults into the world of a 7-year-old, put on by actors not much older than 10. Junie’s captivating trials and tribulations will take your mind off your mortgage payment and your employer and remind you that a human drama is a drama, no matter how small. (Or, it may just make you thankful that you’re now an adult and you don’t have to deal with that stuff anymore.)

Sabine Garvey, who is 9, bright-eyed and cute as a button, stars as Junie B. Jones. We meet her on the first day of first grade, writing in her “Top Secret Personal Beeswax” journal. (“Beeswax” I am pretty sure means “business” as in “none of your beeswax.”) The show is based on the books for children by Barbara Park.

A major issue children have as they move up from grade to grade is the continuity of friendships. As the children grow, will their friends grow with them, or will they grow apart?

Well, little Junie gets her first lesson in the vicissitudes of human relations when her friend from kindergarten, Lucille (played by Beatrix Cowell, 10), tells Junie that she has new friends: Camille (Julia Bowen, 9) and Chenille (Lia King, 9).

As Lucille informs Junie about the shifting alliance that ostracizes poor Junie, Camille and Chenille strike a pose around Lucille that makes the three of them look like some crime-fighting trio about to take the playground by storm. Their rhyming names and the costume designer’s choice to put all three of them in blue, long-sleeved shirts and purple ruffled skirts only enhances the sense that these girls are going to wreak havoc, as only young girls can do.

Junie then finds herself on the bus with no one to sit next to. Herb (Mark Lombardi, 11) shyly offers the seat next to him and they strike up a friendship. Junie is no longer lonely.

The rest of the show is a succession of anxiety-producing (for a 7-year-old) situations: Junie attempts, and fails, to draw the object written on the board. Junie gets glasses. Junie is embarrassed by Show and Tell. Junie gets excited about her new lunch box and goes to school expecting to show it off, only to find that none of the students take their lunch to school anymore, preferring to buy it from the cafeteria.

It all comes to a head when Junie teams up with Shelley to stage a halftime show at the kickball game. (Lucille, Chenille and Camille, appropriately, are the cheerleaders.) Things don’t go as planned, but Junie transcends herself and saves the day.

What struck me about the show was how professional the choreography was, despite the youth of the actors. Olivia Cowell and Aimée Guillot directed the show as if their actors had a lot more experience than this cast had. I could see the effect they were going for, but a 10-year-old just doesn’t have the precise dexterity to pull off the moves the Cowell and Guillot had in mind for them.

But who cares? I have never experienced something so unbridled in its wholesomeness as this. As with most things that Cowell and Guillot produce under the guise of Cafeteria Kids Theater (excluding Cowell’s direction of Shakespeare), it is thick with goodness; a buttercream-frosted, rainbow-sprinkled cupcake of a show.

For more information about Cowell and Guillot’s wonderful summer drama camps for kids, go to http://www.cafeteriakidstheater.org.