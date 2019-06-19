GLEN ELLEN — “A Chorus Line” was the “Hamilton” of the 1970s — a play so fresh and innovative in concept and so enthralling as entertainment, it changed the idea of a Broadway musical.
All these years later, Michael Bennett’s musical story of young dancers competing for a spot in a Broadway show endures, especially in the inspired treatment in receives in the hands of the Transcendence Broadway Under the Stars.
After seven years of presenting lively and polished Broadway revues in the outdoor theater at Jack London State Park, Transcendence upped their game — and invested $150,000 — to produce their first musical. They could not have chosen a better show — all the more impressive considering that none of these bright and talented performers had been born when “A Chorus Line” premiered.
That was, in fact, a jarring moment when, in the show, the eager young dancers introduced themselves to the director at the audition, giving, as requested, the year their were born, according to the script: 1949, 1946, 1948. Yikes. Has it really been that long?
No worries. It’s just as fine and fun and moving as ever — and maybe even better, since it’s being performed outdoors against a backdrop of mountains and stars and (on the opening weekend) the Strawberry Full Moon.
They nail it, from the wishful, opening warm-up “I Hope I Get It” to the glittering show-stopper ending, “She’s the One.” To a person, the cast is exceptional as they bring to life the poignant, funny, and often heart-wrenching stories of how they came to be dancers and why they love it, despite all the challenges of a dancer’s life.
Home-grown talent
The cast includes Michael Starr, a 2010 Justin-Siena High School graduate who plays the role of dancer Don Kerr.
Starr earned his degree in musical theater from UCLA, and since then has played leading and featured roles in a variety of musical productions in Southern California.
“I’ve already had so many friends and family members reach out to grab tickets,” said Starr, who grew up in Sonoma. “Sharing Transcendence’s inaugural musical with them will be thrilling. I had so much support from this town to chase after my career in the arts, it’s absolutely huge to be able to come back and share it with them.”
Starr also played the role of Don Kerr in “A Chorus Line” in a 2016 production at the Hollywood Bowl.
“Don is one of my favorite characters to play in ‘A Chorus Line’ because his stakes for the show are so truthful and honest. He’s a young man with a new family and just trying secure a job. He dances because it’s what he knows best and he’s good. Not necessarily because it’s fun. He’s a worker and a young father. He’s trying to provide for himself and his family and that is something so wholesome. It feels great to have that intention pushing you through those dance numbers,” said Starr.
“I kept hearing such wonderful things from friends who traveled to my hometown of Sonoma to work in Transcendence Theatre Company productions—I had to get involved. So, I got in touch with the company for an interview and was fortunate enough to really connect with their mission and passion for great works in Sonoma Vallley,” said Starr.
“It also helped that I had played the role of Don Kerr before at the Hollywood Bowl in L.A. and was very familiar with the show,” he said.
Starr has also played the two-faced villain Prince Hans in Disney’s “Frozen,” a live theatrical adaptation of the 2013 animated film presented at Disney California Adventure and last month, he returned to Justin-Siena, to make an appearance in “Encore,” the original production marking 50 years of musical theater at the school.
Earlier, this spring, Starr portrayed matinee idol Don Lockwood (the Gene Kelly role) in the musical stage version of “Singin’ in the Rain” in La Mirada, California.
Los Angeles Times Arts Reporter Daryl H. Miller noted, “Ably handling the Lockwood role is Michael Starr, a rising talent who’s been popping up everywhere, including Reprise’s ‘The World Goes ‘Round’ and La Mirada’s ‘1776.’
“After ‘A Chorus Line’ closes, I will be heading back down to Southern California to perform again as Prince Hans in Disneyland’s ‘Frozen,’ “ said Starr. “It’s an incredible show that I have been in and out of for about 3 years. To have work lined up after a job is huge for a performing artist and I never take it for granted.”
Good news, bad news
Although many Napans were spotted in the opening weekend crowd, the bad news is that “A Chorus Line” was nearly sold out as soon as the production was announced. It does run on weekends through June 30, and as of press time, however, some tickets remained for shows. Check transcendencetheatre.org/a-chorus-line/ for availability.
They also have three more productions comprising their 2019 summer season:
- “A Fantastical Family Night,” July 19 and 20, features family friendly Broadway tunes, Disney classics and radio hits.
- “Those Dancin’ Feet,” Aug. 9-25, is the provocative story of three couples whose lives intertwine with music and each other.
- The 2019 summer season concludes with a Gala Celebration Sept. 6-8.
And, for those who caught the first Transcendence performance in Napa Valley last December at the Lincoln Theater, even more good news is that they will be bringing their holiday show back to Yountville this year. Tickets will go on sale later this summer.