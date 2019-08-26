San Francisco — On Sunday, Aug. 25, the Left-Hand Theatre Company brought their two-weekend run of Green Day’s American Idiot to a dazzling close at the Gateway Theater in San Francisco.
The production was co-directed by Christine Mani and Alexander Belmont, and featured a diverse cast of 13 stunning actors and singers, accompanied by a four-piece stage band under the musical direction of Lucas Sherman.
"American Idiot" was first adapted into a musical theater production in 2009 by Green Day’s frontman Billie Joe Armstrong and Michael Mayer ("Spring Awakening"). The music was composed by Green Day with lyrics by Armstrong. Most of the songs were adapted from the 2004 rock concept album of the same name, although songs from Green Day’s other albums as well as several pieces written specifically for the musical were also included.
The narrative of "Idiot" primarily takes place in the mid-late '90s and follows the lives of three post-punk suburban youths. There’s Johnny (portrayed by Nick Rodrigues), the anti-establishment, self-proclaimed “Jesus of Suburbia,” anxious to leave his boring home in “Jingletown, USA,” and explore the big city. Tunny (Danielle Altizio), a friend of Johnny’s accompanies him on his journey to the city but is quickly recruited into the military and sent off to war. And Will (Sean McGregory), another friend of Johnny’s who wishes to join the two on their exodus from their hometown, reluctantly stays behind after he discovers his girlfriend, Heather (Maya Phillips), is pregnant; he later falls into a drug- and alcohol-filled depression.
The production opens with an eerie montage of television news and entertainment clips (edited by Belmont) played out on the on-stage monitors, immediately followed by the opening number “American Idiot,” performed by the entire ensemble.
The four-piece band might have been working with fewer instruments than the usual Broadway production calls for, but they embodied Green Day’s punk rock spirit, nonetheless.
The actors’ dance moves, choreographed by Kayla Santos, were fun and well-executed, and the lighting and set designs, provided by Madison Remigio and Joshua Harris, went a long way towards making the small theater feel like a real Broadway production. The costume designs, provided by Tisha Harris, felt like they were straight out of 1998’s SLC Punk.
Following the opening number, the characters progress on their respective journeys during “Jesus of Suburbia,” “Holiday,” “Boulevard of Broken Dreams,” and “Favorite Son,” and at some point earlier than this author would like to admit, I was moved to tears by the sheer beauty of the intimate production. There’s something about hearing some of your favorite songs performed live in front of you by an ensemble cast in a whole new way that is equal parts nostalgic and invigorating.
I was only a teenager when the American Idiot album first came out, and I remember listening to that album on repeat in my CD player until the disc was scratched and unplayable. As I’m sure many people in my generation have, I felt a real emotional connection to that album. Sitting in the Gateway Theater on Sunday afternoon, I felt like I was revisiting my childhood while simultaneously discovering something new and amazing.
Towards the end of the first act, Johnny is introduced to two titular characters. The first is an attractive young girl simply referred to as Whatsername (Maya Sherer), with whom Johnny falls in love and develops a relationship; the second is a violent and rebellious drug lord named St. Jimmy (Kayla Santos), whom Johnny greatly admires for their insubordinate attitude. Throughout the second act, Johnny is constantly torn between his love for Whatsername and his addiction to St. Jimmy and his drug- and party-fueled lifestyle.
While Johnny’s arc unfolds, so do the arcs of his two Idiot companions. Tunny is exposed to the horrors of war, culminating in the loss of his leg, and Will is driven into a downard depressive spiral until his girlfriend leaves him and takes their child with her.
While the three characters are separated physically, they are brought together in spirit toward the end of the second act during “Wake Me Up When September Ends,” a ballad about coping with the events of September 11th, 2001.
The story reaches its climax in the five-part anthemic medley, “Homecoming,” in which each character is reunited and their respective arcs are resolved, and Johnny makes peace with his past in the closing number “Whatsername.” After the denouement, the cast returns for a final bow and an emotional farewell to the audience to “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).”
What really struck me about LHTC’s production of "American Idiot" was just how well it captured the punk rock spirit of both the album and the story. The Left Hand Theatre Company is a small and relatively new group, founded by Alexander Belmont in 2016.
"American Idiot" is their fourth production, following "Heathers: The Musical," "Reefer Madness," and "Spring Awakening."
“It’s really about bringing together underrepresented shows that aren’t produced very often with actors that are incredibly talented, and having a truly open casting process,” Belmont said, referring to the casting of actors with mixed ethnic backgrounds in traditionally white roles, along with the casting of two female actors in established male roles (Altizio as Tunny and Santos as St. Jimmy). “They are absolutely annihilating it,” he said.
Something else I noticed was that for an album and story that was conceptualized in 2004, many of the lyrics and story beats are still extremely relevant. Lyrics like “Pulverize the Eiffel Towers who criticize your government,” and “Kill all the f*gs that don’t agree” paint an eerie picture of a divided and hostile political landscape that certainly doesn’t seem far off from where we are today.
There’s really something magical about seeing a grassroots production like this play in San Francisco, where Green Day is from. Just the very idea of it, a small group of performers in the Bay Area wanting to break the established mold and perform their art for anyone who will pay attention, sounds a lot like the formation a certain three-piece punk rock band. While Armstrong himself wasn’t in attendance for the LHTC’s production of "American Idiot," this author would be willing to bet that if he was, he would have been proud.
While Belmont couldn’t reveal what the LHTC’s next production would be, he wanted to assure me and our readers that they would be staying in San Francisco. To learn more about the Left Hand Theater Company, follow them on Facebook or visit left-handtheatre.com.