Lucky Penny's current show, "The World Goes 'Round" is an example of what they do best: musical theater that is wholesome, clever and wonderfully entertaining. I have seen almost everything Lucky Penny has done in the past four years, and this show is a perfect example of their strong suit.

The show is a musical review of the songs of composer John Kander and lyricist Fred Ebb, (known in the business simply as Kander and Ebb), who, in my humble opinion, should be put in the same virtuosic bucket as Stephen Sondheim, and Rodgers and Hammerstein. They wrote the music and lyrics for such blockbusters "Cabaret" and "Chicago," two seminal cornerstones of the American musical theater tradition. Since 1965 they have written more than 20 musicals together.

There is no cohesive story to the show. But it is not without drama. Five actors spend time in a coffee shop and perform a quite varied selection from the Kander and Ebb songbook. Many of the songs I had never heard of, but I was glad to discover them, given how clever they are.

Relatively early in the show, there is a song about how annoying it is to drink coffee out of a cardboard cup. I couldn’t agree more. Another song was a duet between a housewife and an actress. The housewife envied the actress and her glamor while the actress admired the housewife’s domestic bliss. This song provided for some very funny moments - when the actress says she wants someone quiet, the housewife offers her boring husband.

Of course, when Jenny Veilleux fluttered her skirt for “All That Jazz” from "Chicago," the entire audience melted.

The woman next to me was singing along and tapping her feet. I am too reserved to do that in a theater for fear of annoying someone, but didn’t mind her because I completely agreed with her enthusiasm. As with most Lucky Penny shows, the people in the theater were having as much fun as the performers. You know the theater is good when you want to join the actors on stage. I felt left out being in the audience.

I was not alone. The last number was probably the most famous: the theme from "New York New York." Tim Setzer knocked it out of the park. Then he was joined by the entire cast, and on the last note, the entire audience shot up in a standing ovation.

The only drawback to the show was the number of empty seats in the theater. It is a crime for entertainment this good to go unappreciated.

But you can catch the last performances this weekend, with shows on Thursday, March 23, at 7 p.m., on Friday and Saturday, March 24 and 25, at 8 p.m. and on Sunday, March 26, at 2 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit luckypennynapa.com.