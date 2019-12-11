Santa Claus works a miracle in Lucky Penny's holiday show, but it has nothing to do with flying reindeer, industrious Arctic elves or the ability to slide up and down chimneys. His miracle -- of an even greater magnitude -- is to awaken a spirit of good will, genuine, heart-felt that touches the unlikeliest people.
"Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical" is a seasonal delight from start to finish. Better than a tin of Danish butter cookies, this is the whole buffet with abundant sparkling wine. This musical version of the 1947 classic rings true as a bell and glows like old-fashioned candles.
The premise is simple: an elderly gentleman, named Krist Kringle, (Tim Setzer) rescues the Macy's Thanksgiving parade when the Santa Claus hired for the day has tippled away his job. So effective is Mr. Kringle at the ho-ho-ho-ing, the coordinator of the parade offers him the job of department store Santa.
She is Doris Walker (Alison Quin), a hard-working executive and single mom who is determined not to let fairy tale dreaming afflict either her or her small, bright daughter, Susan (a role shared by Ava Reynolds and Grace Martin).
So effective has she been, that when meeting Fred Gailey (F. James Raasch) handsome, single, former Marine and aspiring lawyer, who is their neighbor, Susan informs him, "We're divorced."
Gailey is just as averse to romance as Susan's mother. Although he's clearly instantly smitten with Susan, he tells her the sad thing is that in 10 years, she'll have become "a dame," his picturesque way of describing the predatory terrors who threaten to discompose his life.
In 1947, such stances could not endure, of course, but part of the charm of the story is how fate, in the form of Santa, upends their world views.
Fred takes Susan to see the remarkable Santa Claus at Macy's, and the pint-sized cynic is struck by the way this Santa can speak Dutch to young immigrant girl. Also -- this is key -- his beard is real.
Susan isn't the only one who is impressed by this Santa. Parents are astonished when, if Macy's doesn't stock a particular child's wish, Santa can consult his notebook and refer them to FAO Schwartz -- or even Macy's competitor, the dreaded Gimbel's, the mere mention of which sends junior executive Marvin Shellhammer (Steven Samp) into a swoon.
When word reaches R. H. Macy (Barry Martin) that his seasonal Santa is sending customers to other shops, only the quick thinking on the part of Doris is able to persuade her boss that it's all part of an inspired ad campaign. And he buys it.
You have free articles remaining.
All the good will this Santa inspires, however, is threatened when the treacherous company psychologist (James Charles Bradley) decides to flunk Mr. Kringle on his intelligence test and recommends he be locked away. Someone who believes he really is Santa has to be nuts, right?
The question lands Kris Kringle in a New York court, defended, in his first case, by Fred Gailey.
At the center of this lovely winter storm of confusion is Setzer's inspired Santa. His performance is pure magic, and the gentle Santa-dust he sprinkles, in the most unassuming way, over such disparate characters engenders more hope than the all the twinkling lights of Christmas together. He doesn't change people so much as draw out something good that was always there, albeit deeply buried.
Some of the most memorable moments turn up when Kringle is with Susan Walker, particularly when the two of them sing, "It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas," the one song from Meredith Wilson's score that hit the big time. Instead of a show-stopper, it's done softly, rather dreamily, with, in this case, Ava Reynold's sweet voice mingling with Setzer's deep, rich tones -- just wonderful. Ava Reynold's was a spunky, spirited and thoroughly delightful Susan.
Equally fine were the performances of the two warring, but meant-to-be-together protagonists, Doris and Fred. Quin's debut with Lucky Penny is a strong and striking as Doris, while Raasch's Fred is an appealing charmer, with an unexpected depth, even if he does call Doris "little girl" (cringe).
The large and gifted enthusiastic cast create many standout moments. Jill K. Wagoner is hilarious as the District Attorney determined put away Santa, only to be upstaged by her son, Tommy, portrayed with a winning innocence by Andy Gonzalez. As for Martin -- OK, he's always good but you might be sorry if you miss him as Mr. Macy, leading a courtroom revolt, singing, "That Man Over There is San Clause."
Director Michael Ross manages to fit this marvelous amount of characters and action, singing and dancing into a small space, and instead of making it feel crowded, he just draws the audience into this joyful story.
I was looking forward to two hours of escape from the news and spending time considering issues such as whether or not Santa Claus is real. But I couldn't help thinking: imagine someone able to inspire the warring Mr. Gimbel and Mr. Macy to link arms waltz off together, happily, admitting their common humanity. Now, that's a miracle.
"Miracle on 34th Street" continues at Lucky Penny through Dec. 22. For tickets and information, visit luckypennynapa.com or call 226-6305. The Lucky Penny Community Center is at 1758 Industrial Way, Napa.