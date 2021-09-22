Review: Lucky Penny's 'Little Mermaid': It's better than the movie

Lucky Penny Productions has made a triumphant return to indoor theater with a production of “Disney's The Little Mermaid” that, quite frankly, is a lot more entertaining than the 1989 animated film.
It was packed with sound, color and movement — a sensory overload that over-delivered.
Do this especially if you have kids whom you’d like to introduce to live theater. Just the sheer spectacle will have them rapt. It’s as if the show is an elaborate party and attendees are invited to gape.
With a cast of just 10 actors, aside from Kirsten Pieschke’s Ariel and Tommy Lassiter’s Prince Eric, every other actor played two characters, in addition to being part of the chorus. They also executed their own scene changes, and, I imagine, costume changes as well — of which there were many.
When you go see it, the first thing that will strike you is the cleverness with which they have solved some logistical problems. What does one do when characters include a seagull, a crab, a flounder, a squid and two electric eels; and when half the cast isn’t even supposed to have legs?
Well, the animals were elaborate puppets that seemed straight out of Jim Henson’s workshop. Flounder, Ariel’s skittish friend, was animated by Michael Doppe; Scuttle, the seagull, who perpetually misinforms Ariel about the human world, is the manic Lucky Penny associate artist Brian Watson; and Sebastian, the musical crab, was played by Chanel Tilghman, making her Lucky Penny debut. With one hand inside their puppets, they play the supporting trio who support, console and encourage Ariel on her journey toward humanity.
Watson was exhilarating as Scuttle. He played the bird with a raspy Brooklyn accent — a jovial if fraudulent, uncle who, famously, tells Ariel that the fork she found is used to comb her hair.
The eels, Flotsam and Jetsam, played by Andrea Dennison-Laufer and Sarah Lundstrom, were long tubes that encased the actors’ arms with their hands manipulating the eel's mouths and tails. They would skulk around the stage with an evil and devious slither.
King Triton, played by a barrel-chested, baritone Matt Davis, along with his daughters Andrina (Doppe), Adella (Watson), Arista (Tilghman), Atina (Dennison-Laufer), Allana (Lundstrom), and Aquata (Taylor Bartolucci), are outfitted with skirts representing aquatic tails with fins. Doppe and Watson (especially Watson given his beard) are hilarious in drag - prancing around in an over-affected simulacrum of femininity while singing in a confident, if awkward, falsetto. While the ladies wear actual bustiers, the men have to stuff their bras.
The most elaborate costume in the show was the Sea Witch Ursula. Played by Bartolucci, she wore a strapless cocktail dress that spread from the waist into several deep purple tentacles. Her wig was a shock of grey hair that added a good three inches to her height.
I’ve always thought the Disney villains more interesting than the heroes. Bartolucci clearly felt the same in her wonderfully vampy and wicked portrayal of Ursula. “Poor Unfortunate Souls” is the cleverest and catchiest tune in the show and the pleasure Bartolucci took in celebrating a faux concern for her wretched aquatic customers was a luxuriously evil pleasure.
My second favorite tune is “Les Poissons,” the French chef’s song he sings as he violently prepares a royal seafood feast. Watson, belly hilariously stuffed beyond what his thin frame could manage and with an absurdly bushy mustache as wide as his forehead pasted to his upper lip, wielded a cleaver with all the subtlety of a 6-year-old with ADHD jacked up on Frosted Flakes and Coca-Cola. He gave chase to Sebastian as if impersonating Godzilla. So much for Larousse’s idea that seafood is the most delicate cuisine.
Furthermore, this scene had music but no words. So Scottie Woodard, the choreographer, had to coordinate an entire sequence in time with the prescribed music, but without a script to go on.
Also, Watson designed the set for the show and has taken over the scenic department at Lucky Penny. Barry Martin told me that Watson, in addition to being a great actor, is doing a better job at organizing and designing sets than he ever could.
Before the show began, Woodard passed out colorful cardboard fish attached to balsa wood sticks to be waved during the show’s most popular number “Under the Sea.” He took us through a planned routine to make sure we were in time with the music.
And what a number “Under the Sea” was! The entire cast swirled around the stage like kelp forest in Monterey Bay. Woodard’s choreography on top of a multilevel stage was dizzyingly complex. Three cast members appeared with translucent lighted umbrellas with crepe tassels to simulate jellyfish. Where they get these ideas and find the stuff to execute them, I’ll never know.
In the lobby before the show, I ran into an old friend who was a dancer on Broadway before moving to Napa to get into the wine industry. Having experience with the professional shows with a lot more resources than Lucky Penny has, she was awestruck at how hard-working the cast was. In her experience, the cast would have been twice as large and stagehands would be engaged to do the scene changes.
Not so at Lucky Penny. More delicate actors would scoff at having to work so hard. But a cast like this is doing it not for the money or recognition, but for the sheer joy of the performance. And that makes all the difference.
“Disney's The Little Mermaid” is at Lucky Penny plays for one more weekend. Sep. 23, 24, and 25 at 7 p.m. The 2 p.m matinee on Sept. 26 is sold out. Tickets are $25 to $42 and can be purchased at luckypennynapa.com.
