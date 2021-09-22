Review: Lucky Penny's 'Little Mermaid': It's better than the movie

Lucky Penny Productions has made a triumphant return to indoor theater with a production of “Disney's The Little Mermaid” that, quite frankly, is a lot more entertaining than the 1989 animated film.

It was packed with sound, color and movement — a sensory overload that over-delivered.

So, go to luckpennynapa.com right now and buy your tickets before it sells out, then come back and continue reading.

Do this especially if you have kids whom you’d like to introduce to live theater. Just the sheer spectacle will have them rapt. It’s as if the show is an elaborate party and attendees are invited to gape.

With a cast of just 10 actors, aside from Kirsten Pieschke’s Ariel and Tommy Lassiter’s Prince Eric, every other actor played two characters, in addition to being part of the chorus. They also executed their own scene changes, and, I imagine, costume changes as well — of which there were many.

When you go see it, the first thing that will strike you is the cleverness with which they have solved some logistical problems. What does one do when characters include a seagull, a crab, a flounder, a squid and two electric eels; and when half the cast isn’t even supposed to have legs?