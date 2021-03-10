Review: Lucky Penny's Play-Demic Festival is a creative potpourri of modern life

In Kathleen Andersen’s “No Exit 2020” Michael and Amanda Doppe, who are married in real life, play a couple who were only dating for a short time when they scheduled a week-long trip to Cancun. But then the pandemic happened, and they ended up stranded in their hotel room for three months. After complaining that bars and restaurants are closed down and getting all their food from room service, Michael Doppe suggests when they get back to the US, they take a couple of months off. She says, “A year? Maybe two?” One wonders if even a more gradual courtship would have saved this relationship.

I am glad that they left Barry Martin’s “The K.A. Meeting” for the end because it was a piercing bit of social satire. “K.A.” stands for “Karens Anonymous.” These are self-professed Karens — entitled, impatient white women — who are trying to be less so, with varying degrees of success. The meeting models itself on Alcoholics Anonymous where each one introduces herself and then admits, “I’m a Karen.” One Karen relates how mad she got when someone wasn’t sanitizing their cart at the grocery store fast enough. Then a woman joins the meeting whose name is actually Karen. She says all the other Karens are giving the real Karens a bad name. We think that she will be nice, but as it turns out, there may be a reason why they call them Karen. She turns out to have just as short a temper as everyone else. The meeting devolves into an explosive temper tantrum and everyone takes out their cell phones to video record the hysterics.