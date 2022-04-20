Review: Lucky Penny's takes a daring turn on 'The How and the Why'

Lucky Penny's newest production touches several times on the idea that scientific questions can be approached from two directions: how and why.

But it might also be applied to a playwright who decided to create a two-hour dialogue between two women about the menstrual cycle of the human female.

Why did Sarah Treem write "The How and the Why"? One can hazard a guess that part of the inspiration might be that no one has ever tried it.

The last time I can recall witnessing an entire work — in this case, a film — devoted to menstruation was in fifth grade at Mt. George, when Mrs. Mitchell mysteriously announced that all girls were to line up to go to the auditorium. Why not boys, that group asked. They are going to get shots, one boy hazarded, sending several girls into a panic. Order restored, we marched off to view the film about the menstrual cycle, and some of us concluded we had just learned a great secret, guarded against boys, who, after all, were dumb.

The exception to this male exclusion was Walt Disney, who had somehow found out and made the movie. I can recall a few details from this film, but I hope it was not told from the viewpoint of Cinderella or Minnie Mouse.

It was superbly ironic for me, these years later to go to "The How and the Why" with two male friends.

Treem's play unfolds in two acts, one in the office of a professor of evolutionary biology and the second in a somewhat seedy bar-cafe of the sort found around universities and frequented by students.

In the first, Zelda is entirely at home. Portrayed by Karen Pinomaki, Zelda, is an established academic, at the zenith of her career, which was propelled by an award she won for proposing the Grandmother Theory; this suggests that women live past menopause so that they can care for the offspring of others, after raising their own children.

Enter Rachel, (Heather Kellogg Baumann), a grad student in the same field. Both women are clearly on edge: Zelda tries with uneven success to welcome her visitor; Rachel can't seem to make up her mind whether to stay or flee.

This clearly is no typical meeting between a professor and her student. You have to see the play to find out why, but there is an undercurrent of irony, if not humor, in having two academics try to tackle intensely personal issues.

Rachel, it seems, has her own views on the evolutionary biology of women, and had proposed it in a prospectus for an upcoming conference for which Zelda is a member of the board. She rejects the Grandmother thesis and argues that menstruation is necessary to free the female body of toxic male sperm. Her proposal was rejected, but the idea interests Zelda, who offers to slip her into an empty slot.

In the second act, they meet, post-conference on Rachel's ground, and discuss Rachel's disastrous presentation. All the while, their personal stories and how they intersect keep bubbling to the surface, creating an interesting dynamic of crash and retreat, which might form another topic for academic research.

Back to "how and why," one might ask why did Lucky Penny take a chance on a musical-loving public to present on an unknown play on an unusual topic? Barry Martin, co-founder of Lucky Penny Productions, explained: "There are so many plays like this that run beneath the radar." Why not give the audience a chance to see them, he asked.

And how they did it is also worth noting because a work like this can only be sustained by exceptional acting, which they found in Karen Pinomaki and Heather Kellogg Bauman. Together, they pull off the feat of engaging an audience with two hours of conversation with entirely believable characters.

Pinomaki is the confident scientist who achieved success only through personal sacrifice; and confronting this, her assurance falters. Kellogg Bauman is the erratic, often clumsy young woman, still driven by the hormones she analyzes. Even as they debate the how and why of female physiology, they dance around each other — and the truth — warily and inexpertly. The result is a night of theater that is different, daring, and absorbing. It's worth supporting if only for the conversations it will engender.

I have to admit, however, that when my two male companions and I left the theater at intermission, what we talked about first was: Ukraine.

Of course, they didn't get to go to the Walt Disney movie all those years ago.

The final performances of "The How and the Why" are April 21-24 at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center. For tickets and information, visit luckypennynapa.com.