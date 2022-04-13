Review: Lucky Penny's 'The How and the Why' explores a different world in theater

Lucky Penny’s latest show, Sarah Treem’s “The How and the Why,” explores the complexities involved when women attempt to excel in a male-dominated field. In the case of this play, that field is academia.

Zelda, played by Lucky Penny regular Karen Pinomaki, is an accomplished evolutionary biologist who has published widely and won a prestigious award for her brilliant work.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Rachel, played by Heather Kellogg Bauman in her first role on the Lucky Penny stage, is in graduate school in evolutionary biology and aspires to Zelda’s accomplishments. She comes to her office on the eve of a big conference. Zelda is on the board of the conference that rejected Rachel’s entry.

Rachel, young and unsure of herself at the beginning of her career, awkwardly approaches Zelda, aged and self-confident at the end of hers, in Zelda’s office filled with erudite wood furniture, and even more wood veneer furniture.

They attempt to make pleasantries, but something is amiss. Rachel is agitated. It’s like she is compelled to be there, and doesn’t want to be. Zelda does her best to be polite and maintain an interest in Rachel’s questions.

But something is off. Rachel should be enthusiastic to meet a giant in the field where she wants a career. She should be overjoyed to get one-on-one time with Zelda, who could mentor her. But there is a vein of resentment that runs through everything she says.

Eventually, we find out that they have more in common than just research interests. Rachel has every reason in the world to resent Zelda, and Zelda doesn’t know what to do about it.

The women’s relationship is the foundation on which a discussion ensues about the gender bias in biological research. Zelda has won acclaim from her supposition that menopause is an evolutionary adaptation that allowed younger women to have more children. Women who stopped reproducing could take care of children when other mothers are pregnant. A line is drawn from here to our present-day families, where grandmothers gladly take the pressure off young mothers by taking over childcare duties. Women live longer so they can take care of grandchildren. Zelda was the first to study menstruation in this way because the male-dominated field never considered it important.

Rachel’s research is in regard to menstruation as well, but she has come to the conclusion that menstruation is a defense against the "toxicity of sperm." Rachel says it’s “like an oil spill” and the female body needs to clean out this invader every month. This is her theory, at least. She says that we know the “how” — the biological process of how women menstruate. But the “why” is not so clear. In biology, both questions — “The How and the Why” — need to be answered. But so often knowing “how” comes easy. It’s knowing “why” that takes time and patience. This is where the play gets its title.

In less capable hands, such erudite discussion might bore the audience to tears. But the actresses are compelling. Baumann as Rachel is smart and ambitious. There is no question in her performance as to whether or not she understands her subject matter. Her air is authoritative, but slightly lacking confidence given Zelda’s proximity.

Pinomaki, as Zelda, conveys her own relaxed sort of authority. She is eminently believable as an academic who has to work in order to be a warm-hearted person. Even though there were only two actresses in the show, they both carried the energy of the show equally.

This play is a departure for Lucky Penny. We are in a different universe than “The Little Mermaid” or “The Marvelous Wonderettes.” It is a welcome reprieve from the spectacle, to substance. The audience definitely appreciated the change. Whenever a good point was made about men and women’s roles, of which there were many, they hummed in agreement, or laughed at the irony. They enjoyed the thoughtfulness and the exploration of the complexities of life that are universal. If you want to feel better about being an adult, this play is for you.

"The How and the Why" continues at the Lucky Penny through April 24, with performances on Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit luckypennynapa.com.