REVIEW: Lucky Penny's 'Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike' spins Chekhov into comedy in Napa

Lucky Penny Productions has hit another home run.

As if things could get any better given the success of this summer’s “Bright Star,” the Napa theater company's adept and hilarious production of “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” is proof that producers Barry Martin and Taylor Bartolucci are versatile as well as virtuosic. Given the jubilant standing ovation the actors received at the end of opening night Sept. 9, I think others will agree.

The play is a Chekhovian comedy. This is an oxymoron because the Russian playwright Anton Chekhov did not write comedies. If you don’t know him, he wrote serious, sometimes depressing plays and short stories in the late 19th century. Vanya, Sonia and Masha are all his characters, though not taken directly from, say, “The Cherry Orchard” or “Three Sisters.” Rather, the playwright Christopher Durang said that when writing this play he put Chekhov “in a blender.”

So, they are Chekhovian in that: Vanya (Larry Williams) is in late middle age and a latent homosexual suffering from a lack of virility; Sonia (Karen Pinomaki) is his adopted sister with whom he has lived her whole life; they have taken care of their parents who have recently died from Alzheimer's disease; and they are all supported by Masha (Daniela Innocenti-Beem), who has made it big in Hollywood and sends money back to support them.

Under Chekhov’s pen, these characters would mope and cry, leaving the audience motionless and spent. But when Durang transports these characters from rural Russia to Bucks County in suburban Philadelphia, he turns them from angsty, navel-gazing Russians into petty, trivial Americans. Things can’t help but get absurdly funny. (Though they still mope and cry, except this time it’s hilariously pathetic rather than just sad.)

Further, Durang has added: Spike (Samuel Schneider in his Lucky Penny debut), Masha’s two-decades-younger boyfriend whom she brings back to Bucks County to visit her siblings; and Cassandra (Sarah Lundstrom), a housekeeper who, like her ancient Greek namesake, is blessed to see the future, but cursed that no one will ever believe her. These are two characters Chekhov would never dream of putting in a play.

There is also Nina (Emma Sutherland), a young waif who lives next door and who inspires a mad jealousy in Masha by competing for Spike’s affections.

What is brilliant about this show is the casting. Every actor seems born to play their part. Williams as Vanya is dour and dry, until the second act when he explodes in a powerful monologue about modern life that had every audience member over 50 nodding their heads in agreement. Pinomaki as Sonia, with her twittering voice, is adorably pathetic but ravishes when she shows up in sequins and a tiara for the costume party. Schneider has a monologue in the first act that took a remarkable amount of skill and concentration to pull off. He is also perfectly comfortable stripping down to his underwear on stage.

Beem, however, is a bit much. Her over-the-top delivery had me wincing at one point. I get it that Masha is supposed to be larger than life, but I felt the play was meant to be a little more clever, rather than campy.

We all laughed the most, however, at Lundstrom as Cassandra. The physicality of her clairvoyant paroxysms had everyone tittering. She looked as if the visions had taken hold of her like a seizure. And the things she predicted were at once banal and insightful, which made them even funnier.

The thing I didn’t emphasize in my season preview last week was the variety of shows Lucky Penny presents. They are good at everything from the Disney musical ("The Little Mermaid"), to the serious drama ("The How and the Why"). “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” falls somewhere in between and is just as good as either of those. We are so fortunate to have a theater company in this little town that offers quality theater for every taste.