Review: Napa High drama rises to the challenge of 'Adromache' -- downtown

My favorite character, though, was Hermione. She was an angry woman, annoyed that men like King Pyrrus and Orestes were tossing her about like a rubber ball. Were Napa High to produce a stage version of “Game of Thrones,” Richmond should play Cersei Lannister.

Micah Scott I remember from American Canyon High School’s “She Kills Monsters” where he played a wacky, off-the-wall Dungeons & Dragons character. There, he stole each scene he was in. But here, in a role that should be majestic rather than flip, he delivered his lines with comedic intent, unable to restrain his preternatural instinct to make everything funny.

At one point, I believe when he let go of Hermione and declared that he will marry Andromache, he exited the stage with a little cheerful hop. The audience laughed, but I don’t think they knew why.

At another point, poor Astyanax missed her cue to come on stage. Scott and DeNatale spend a few awkward seconds waiting, but then Scott said something like, “Kids these days!” And they trotted off the stage, only for Astyanax to emerge and Scott and DeNatale turn on their heels to do the scene.

At another point, Scott told DeNatale to fetch his gloves. When DeNatale is unable to, Scott shrugged and said, “I shall fight gloveless!”