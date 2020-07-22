Review: Napa Valley College's 'Romeo and Juliet' a triumphant, modern retelling

There were no virtual backdrops or face lenses. Rather, every actor was set before a black curtain. Lighting was grainy, like sepia. The Capulets come across as some mob-like crime circuit, while the Montagues are a scrappy street gang.

Jessica Romero, who completely disguised herself as Juliet’s nurse, wears nothing but a grey sheath and sunglasses, dark hair pulled back in a bun. At one point, she glamorously holds an electric fan before her face. The reason is unclear, but the novelty works.

Purists will also hate the fact that Romeo was played by Pilar Gonzalez, a woman who is no stranger to Napa Valley stages. Recasting the famous drama as a lesbian love story adds another layer of scandal, beyond just the forbidden love between members of feuding families. But with performances so devastating, love and despair so convincing, in a way, this is better than the original. Doesn’t it make more sense that Romeo is pledged to a man, but falls in love with a woman, and will die for her, rather than live the rest of her life at the behest of a mansplainer?