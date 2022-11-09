Review: Napa Valley production of 'Beauty and the Beast' charms a critic

I don’t know why -- it might have been the cold fall day and the comfortable fur lined Henley I was wearing — but when the ensemble began to sing “Bonjour” in the first act of Napa Valley College and Cafeteria Kids Theater’s production of Disney’s "Beauty and the Beast," I relaxed into my seat as if I was cuddled under my grandmother’s knitted kaftan, reposed by a crackling fire, and just handed a glass of mulled wine and a ramekin of apple crisp with vanilla ice cream.

That is to say, I immediately ascended into a world of goodness, hope, positivity and general warm-heartedness that I have come to expect from anything Olivia Cowell and Aimèe Guillot, co-directors of CKT, do.

The audience was considerably less serene. Their aggression toward Gaston was palpable, and their protectiveness toward Belle was adamant. Xathaneal Todd, as Gaston, was a ham. But not just any ham — a Butterball ham, dressed in a Dijon-maple glaze and studded with cloves.

His advances on Belle were hilariously overt, making it highly unlikely that someone as perceptive and sensitive as Belle would have any interest in him.

The actress playing Belle must have a composure, a strength beyond what others may think of her. She mentions at one point that others in the town think she’s weird — indeed, that is what the opening musical number is about. The funny thing is, though, that they think she is weird because she is educated — or that she likes to read. She refuses to get swept off her feet by the dashing (at least to Les Filles de la Ville — the girls of the village) Gaston, who explains in vivid detail the domestic life Belle would endure — and Gaston would enjoy — if they got married.

That is what makes Belle’s relationship with the Beast so compelling. He is equally off-putting, but only because of his embarrassment of his looks, not because of his arrogance and megalomania, like Gaston. It is this vulnerability that the strength of Belle’s character penetrates, leading to the Beast’s softening, and Belle’s declaration of love.

Felizia Rubio was aptly cast as Belle. She played the role with the required composure, certainty and confidence. John Burnett as the Beast conveyed the requisite harshness, mixed with despair and desperation. He was appropriately frustrated by Belle’s defiance. And becomes charmingly innocent when she warms to him.

The seriousness of the Beast’s predicament, and Belle’s earnestness is counterbalanced by the servants of the castle. They were charming, delightful and enchanted, just like the castle, but with amusement, not a curse. Lena Randall as Cogsworth was stiff and obtuse. Gabe DuBois as Lumiere was zany and a bit goofy. Hanna Perez as Babette was perfectly French. Khaloynn Pasqual-Smith as Mrs. Potts was elegantly maternal with Zoe Passaris’ Chip, who took cute to a whole new level.

The "Beauty and the Beast" that we know is a modern adaptation of "La Belle et la Bête," an 18th century story by Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve. It seems, however, that Disney has modernized the story to include a character like Gaston, giving Belle the occasion to be a strong female. It is a #metoo element to the plot where the overt womanizer is rejected, in favor of the wounded hero.

I had never seen "Beauty and the Beast" before, and only vaguely knew the plot. I had no idea how profound and realistic the story actually is. In life, arrogance like Gaston’s rarely wins the girl. Whereas vulnerability, and a willingness to improve, will win the heart of a strong and perceptive woman like Belle every time.

