Review: Shakespeare pops up all over di Rosa

Tessa Mello beckoned us to her balcony and began one of the most famous scenes in all of Shakespeare’s plays. Vargas stood in the shade of the oak, outside of Juliet’s sightline. Romeo revealed herself (what is more forbidden than love between women?) and that is the last time either of those two are happy.

On our way to an ancient olive grove we met a perfectly insane Ophelia from “Hamlet” played by Emma Sutherland, clearly disturbed by her father’s murder and mother’s marriage to his killer. She passed out sticks to the audience calling them rosemary and mustard, in a desperate attempt to make an ugly situation beautiful.

We passed through a great arch and found on picnic tables with plates of canapes: Parmesan crisps with roast beef and horseradish, caprese skewers of mozzarella, tomato and basil and others. An attendant was gingerly pouring Cuvaison Carneros Pinot Noir. Silent, as if under some spell, we all wondered how we were so lucky to not only see this brilliant production, but also enjoy a wine tasting. We sat down.

Enter the Hamlets entered, played by Katie Linza and Luke Myers and Laertes played by Pilar Gonzales. We witnessed another sword fight where Laertes perishes and the Hamlets, in fits of mania, seem unconcerned with the death of their friend.