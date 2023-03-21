When I walked into the theater to see "The SpongeBob Musical" at Napa Valley College, I was blown away by the fantastic set. The stage was framed in bright orange and blue bubbles scattered amongst abstract squares and rectangles that evoked all the space age whimsy of 1960’s interior design. On the rear wall was a digital projection of an underwater landscape where crisp bubbles floated lazily toward the surface.

This is Bikini Bottom, where SpongeBob Squarepants, the sea sponge, lives with Squidward the squid, Patrick Star the sea star and Sandy the squirrel. Together they form a quartet of zany characters whose adventures have entertained Nickelodeon audiences since 1999. It is now the fifth longest running animated series in America, and has produced over $13 billion in revenue during that time. Given its success, a Broadway-style musical is a natural complement to the rest of the media empire.

SpongeBob, played here by Arthur Mautner, is the loveable, if intellectually stunted, crux of the drama. (Though, his intellectual capabilities are remarkable given the absence of a central nervous system in most sea sponges.)

There are two important things to get right when playing this part. First, SpongeBob in the cartoon has a very high, manic, clownlike voice. If a bubble bath could talk, it would sound like SpongeBob.

Second, when Stephen Hillenburg, creator of the franchise, pitched the show to Nickelodeon, they asked the main character be a school-aged child. Hillenburg said no, that he wanted him to be an adult, and got his way. But that doesn’t mean SpongeBob acts like an adult. He exercises all the logic, enthusiasm, magical thinking of a five-year-old pumped up on Frosted Flakes and Coca-Cola.

Mautner, in the quintessential yellow shirt, suspenders and a red bow tie, had the voice and the temperament down - I was surprised that his vocal cords didn’t snap half way through.

After seeing her play Beauty in "Beauty and the Beast" last fall, and Mary Hatch Bailey in the radio drama of It’s a Wonderful Life from last Christmas, I’ve grown to admire the presence and confidence of Felizia Rubio, who played Sandy the squirrel.

Sandy is from Texas and Rubio seemed to thoroughly enjoy the drawl she had to take on. Especially pleasurable was the authoritative way she took charge of the crisis that befalls Bikini Bottom: the impending eruption of a nearby volcano that threatens to destroy the town.

According to the Encyclopedia Spongbobia, her name is Sandra Jennifer Olivia “Sandy” Cheeks and she has quite a resume. Her occupations have included: scientist, Texas genteel, inventor, bodybuilder, law enforcement official, molecular gastronomist and martial arts master. (You mean someone has the time to watch all of these episodes and keep track of every kooky iteration her character goes through enough to compile a wiki?)

While I think her molecular gastronomy would have been far more entertaining, the play drew on her ingenuity as an inventor to create a machine that would sublimate the pressure of the volcano. Though, I think it would be hilarious if the Krusty Krab and the Chum Bucket got into a competition to see who could get the most Michelin stars, with Squidward as food critic.

Speaking of Squidward, Vienna Spezza did a fine job evoking the wet noodle personality of this character. She too had a voice to put on - something hard, dull and gray - the vocal equivalent of a cast iron sewer pipe. She was appropriately sour and languid…until she finds out that she has the chance to perform in the rock music benefit the mayor of Bikini Bottom is staging to raise money to buy a spaceship that will take them away from the ocean floor before the volcano explodes. (The Register isn’t going to give me enough room to explain all the convolutions of the plot. This will have to do.)

Squidward has her chance in the spotlight. She dons a sequined tuxedo and turns her frown upside down. Her number is glorious, right out of Busby Berkeley. (The costume designer ingeniously attached second legs to both of her real ones, so that she danced on four feet instead of two.) But alas, it was not good enough to raise the money to buy a spaceship. Once she stops singing, she reverts back to being a killjoy.

Then there’s diabolical Plankton (Ari Nijem) and her sexy computer named Karen (Abby Langhoff) who plan on hypnotizing the entire town into eating at their establishment, the Chum Bucket. And Patrick Star (played by De Angelo Nodado Cipriano, with a delicious affinity for Hellman’s mayonnaise and all the camp he could muster) is mystified when a trio of sardines (Andres Agustin Barrera, Andres Manzanero, Brenda Cooper) begin to worship him.

As I hope you can surmise from my description, the plot of this musical is as frenzied as the cartoon. This production is truly worthy of SpongeBob’s berserk and nutty legacy. At a hair shy of 90 minutes, it was about all I could take, which means it’s perfect for any pint-sized SpongeBob aficionado you might have running around your house.

"The SpongeBob Musical" plays for one more weekend: Friday and Saturday March 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. and Sunday March 26 at 2 p.m. For more information go to: performingartsnapavalley.org.

