When I found out that St. Helena High School was doing “The Laramie Project” I was floored. This is evidence that in the intervening two decades, since I graduated from high school, the change in American opinion about homosexuality has been dramatic. In fact, there has never before been such a sea change in public opinion on a topic so controversial. This perhaps has made the production of “The Laramie Project” at St. Helena High School possible.
It's one thing for the Denver Center Theater Company, or a company from New York to produce a play that takes on such a serious topic, but a bunch of high school students in a little town in Northern California?
The result was spectacular. The students of the drama department at St. Helena High School portrayed the citizens of Laramie, Wyoming with such heartfelt sensitivity, courage and insight that you would never think these weren’t professional actors.
Sofia Osborne and Joe Brawdy co-directed the show. Osborne is a senior and Brawdy a junior. They are part of a program in the drama department where a senior mentors a junior in directing, then when he is a senior, Brawdy will mentor another junior in next year’s production.
The way they composed the play was brilliant. The stage was a series of levels, on which students would stand or sit to perform their monologues. Chairs or stools were brought out to set the stage for a courtroom, a bar, an office or a living room.
After he was brutally beaten with the butt of a shotgun, Shepard was bound to a buck fence for 18 hours before he was found by a girl riding her bike. So, as part of the set, there were three sections of a buck fence as a backdrop. The rough, unfinished wood stood there ominously. The comparison to a crucifix was undeniable.
The cast was composed of 30 students playing 74 characters who were all real life people that the Tectonic Theater Company interviewed in the aftermath of Shepard’s death.
Of all the amazing performances, Reid Ivanoff’s Baptist minister was a powerhouse of hell fire. When he slammed his white Holy Bible on the stage, and began to preach in a powerful, booming voice about the abomination of homosexuality, and how the word of God, as set forth in the Bible should dictate all life on Earth, I shuddered in terror. He evoked the bitter, vitriolic and judgmental energy of the evangelical church with such fervor I got chills.
Then there was Josie Goldfarb’s Romaine Patterson, an innocent, optimistic, loving friend of Shepard’s, who at first was mystified by Shepard’s death. But then, when Reverend Fred Phelps, played by a passionately hateful Caleb Jeske, and the Westboro Baptist Church, come to protest Shepard’s funeral with signs that says “God Hate Fags,” she organizes a group of friends to put on angel’s wings and surround the protestors. At this point in the show, the actors with angel’s wings came into the audience and while Jeske spouted his vitriol, the angels began to sing "Amazing Grace" with the purity you would expect from beings with wings on their backs.
I began to hear sniffles in the audience. A mother in front of me hugged her daughter sitting next to her, and her daughter didn’t recoil. The angels moved from the audience to the stage and spread their wings, and all we could see was Phelp’s cowboy hat as he paced back and forth. The sweet sound of "Amazing Grace" was like a healing tonic, a sonorous loving wave that soothed over the psychic blisters of Phelp’s misplaced anger.
Perhaps the most charged performance came from Sam Smiley, who played Dennis Shepard, Matthew’s father. The jury found the attacker guilty on all counts and the judge allowed Dennis Shepard and Matthew’s mother to choose whether he got the death penalty or life in prison.
Smiley portrayed a wrathful, angry father, overcome with grief and bitterness, staring his son’s murderer in the face. In an intense prepared statement, he, barely holding back tears, explained the irreparable gravity of what he had done, how it affected the lives of so many people. But, his ultimate conclusion is that two wrongs don’t make a right. He spares him the death penalty and allows the judge to sentence him to the absurdity of two consecutive life sentences - that is, after he has served his first life in prison, he will have to serve his second life there, too. And the judge chose to make them consecutive, not concurrent, as she had that option.
Back in 1998, when the play takes place, the hate crime ignited a media firestorm that spread like wildfire all over the world. Reporters descended on Laramie like jackals on a carcass and seemingly overnight Laramie was transformed from a sleepy backwater, to the talk of the town from San Francisco to New York.
That is when Moisés Kaufman took a team of journalists to Laramie to record how people felt about what happened to Shepard. Kaufman and his team edited the recordings into a series of monologues that could be juxtaposed with one another, giving the viewer an honest portrait of the milieu in which Shepard lived. They called it “The Laramie Project” and it premiered in Denver in 2000, which was followed by a run in New York.
I approached Patti Coyle, the drama director of St. Helena High School after the show to tell her how moved I was. She said she wasn’t surprised. She then told me that she was not the person who decided to do “Laramie,” it was her students who brought the play to her. It was their desire to do the play that was the genesis of the whole thing.
“These kids are amazing,” she said. “They may be on their phones a lot, and we get annoyed by that. But we don’t have to worry, with kids like these out there, the future is in good hands.”
St. Helena Drama Department’s next production is “Newsies” a musical comedy-drama about the 1899 New York newsboys strike. It opens on March 6, 2020. For more information go to sthelenadrama.com.