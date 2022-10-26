Review: 'Sweeney Todd' at Lucky Penny: Enjoy ... but don't stick your neck out

This being the creepy season, is there a more fitting show than that creepiest of musicals, "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street"?

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Because — because — even as we fixate on supernatural horrors, what better reminder that ghosts, vampires and zombies can hardly match the evil that mortals are capable of, than this tale of a monstrously wronged barber and his accomplice, the Lady Macbeth of bakers?

After two years of planning and delays, Lucky Penny Productions was finally able to open its show on Friday. And despite the dark themes — injustice, revenge, cannibalism and so forth — it is grand entertainment as a gifted cast and an imaginative setting recreate 19th-century London in a tiny theater on a dark back street of Napa to tell this twisted, tuneful tale.

First, the setting: Three of five musicians, Craig Burdette (piano), Wendy Steres (clarinet) and Ellen Blakey (cello), are in the center of the stage while Ruth Wilson (horn) and Jay Benson (bassoon) play on small elevated platforms on either side of the stage. It's a clever arrangement that integrates the musicians into the show. It's especially effective when Mrs. Lovett sits down at the piano (which becomes her acquisition as her human meat pie business thrives) and Burdette plays while she belts out a hilariously off-tune ditty.

The challenging set requires Mrs. Lovett's pie shop on one level and Sweeney Todd's barbershop above it, along with a way to get the victims of Todd's close shaves to the bakehouse in the cellar. The murdered men all manage admirable gymnastics as they tumble from the barber's chair on their last journey to becoming savory pies.

As the space fills with the talented ensemble, the boundary between actors and audience is blurred, increasing the sense of menace in the fog-bound streets.

Which brings us to the cast: Ian Elliott portrays the haunted Sweeney Todd in a masterly performance that evokes pity even as he transforms from a wronged man to a pitiless murderer. Although he already seems half-dead (great gray makeup) when he arrives back in London to seek his lost wife and his revenge, Elliott conveys flashes of humanity (OK, those flashes dwindle) and even humor (strictly dark) until he finally becomes the tragic victim of his own plots.

Taylor Bartolucci gives full rein to her comic talents as the practical-if-amoral, Mrs. Lovett, whom she portrays with cunning and vivid Cockney zest.

Still, no one can best at badness the soulless Judge Turpin (David Murphy), who used his power to falsely accuse and transport Sweeney Todd and satisfy his lust for Todd's beloved wife. Smoothly narcissistic and recklessly indifferent to any life but his own, Turpin raises the question: Which came first, the power or the evil?

And for every villain there has to be the enabler, and that is Beadle Bamford (Sean O'Brien), who gains his own blind self-importance from the abundant source of the autocratic judge. He reminded me of members of our current U.S. Congress, although I will not name names.

Jenny Veilleux is moving and mysterious as a half-mad beggar woman, representing the depths of what an indifferent society can inflict.

Jeremy Kreamer adds a humorous touch in his role of Adolfo Pinelli, the other barber. He's splendid, at least, even when he gets his throat cut.

In all this darkness, there has to be some light, and this comes from three remarkable performances. The first is Tuolomne Bunter's poignant portrayal of the loyal Tobias Rigg, whose touching duet with Mrs. Lovett is a highlight of the show. Innocence and love survive in the performances by Kirsten Pieschke as Sweeney Todd's lovely daughter, Johanna, and by Ethan Thomas, making his debut at Lucky Penny as the lovestruck, dauntless and aptly named Anthony Hope.

"The history of the world, my sweet, is who gets eaten and who gets to eat," Sweeney Todd tells Mrs. Lovett. It certainly is his tragic history. Enjoy — but don't stick your neck out.

Performances continue at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center on weekends through Nov. 6. The first weekend was sold out, so reservations are advisable. Tickets and information are available at luckypennynapa.com.