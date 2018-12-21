I can’t think of a better way to introduce children to the symphony than to set it to one of their favorite films. For me that film would have been Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
I was only 4 or 5 when my parents rented it on what was called “Pay-Per-View,” or the 1990s equivalent of “on demand.” Another child may have been scared of the singing skeleton and nightmarish ghouls who inhabited Halloween Town, but, sitting cross-legged on the floor in front of the television while the rest of my family spread across the couch, I was mesmerized by it all. There was something magical about it — the animation, the characters, the story of a lonely soul trying to find his place and, of course, the music.
From the tip-toey sounds of the piano and the sad tune of the accordion in the opening by Patrick Stewart to the jubilant and jolly “What’s This?” by Danny Elfman, the soundtrack energized me.
It still does. That’s why the San Francisco Symphony’s offering of the film interested me because, like a child going for the first time, I wasn’t that interested in the symphony otherwise. It sounded like a stuffy experience for people with money and who are well-versed in music. I don’t know how to read music, keep a beat or even identify instruments.
This changed all that. As the audience poured into Davies Symphony Hall, many of whom were decked out in goth and colorful outfits (think fishnet stockings and green hair as well as suits and black dresses), I checked out the orchestra, trying to identify each instrument and its potential sound in advance.
Then, when we began to spiral into Halloween Town, it was the ultimate surround sound experience.
Each little chime, bell and drum came to life. Sounds I never realized were in the film were now identifiable, including shakers and even a gong. It was like watching a behind the scenes special alongside your favorite film. And, I have to say, I thoroughly enjoyed it and so did the rest of the spectators.
The audience was engaged, mesmerized by Jack Skellington, the main character who is mesmerized by Christmas trees, snow and “that special kind of feeling in Christmas land.” The crowd around me laughed at the jokes, nodded to the songs and, when it all ended, gave a standing ovation.
And almost no one left before the credits were over.
The San Francisco Symphony does this regularly, showing classics like “Batman” and “The Little Mermaid.” Last month, they aired both “Jurassic Park” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” Upcoming titles include “Home Alone,” “Mary Poppins,” “La La Land,” and “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.”
The only downside: a Saturday night watching “Mary Poppins” at the symphony costs between $65 and $165 each.
This may be why, when what is supposed to be a children’s film is being featured, there were only a handful of kids in seats.
For someone’s favorite movie, though, this experience could be priceless.