Review: The astonishing magic of Helder Guimarães

The bright side of the pandemic is the adaptations that theater companies are making to continue to put on shows. Zoom performances are now the norm, but Geffen Playhouse of Los Angeles is taking Zoom one step farther for an interactive magic experience hosted by the Portuguese illusionist Helder Guimarães.
Guimarães is one of the most talented sleight-of-hand magicians performing today and his show, “The Present,” was a mystifying, mind-boggling hour and a half of impossibilities.
At first I thought the title referred to a gift of some kind. But when Guimarães began to tell the story of his first quarantine — his extended convalescence after a traumatic car accident when he was a young boy — I realized “The Present” referred to “right now.” In a way, naming his show this way focuses us on our weird time, as if being present — awake, aware, attentive — were the key to getting through it.
And awake, aware and attentive is what you want to be when you watch Guimarães perform. His effortless, suave and light touch with a blue deck of Bicycle playing cards was on full display as he would spread them in a perfect fan on the table in front of him.
When I bought my ticket, the producers sent me an envelope that I was not supposed to open until I was directed to during the show. There were 25 participants who were the in-person audience, who got, not just an envelope, but a box. These 25 would be on the Zoom call, umuted so everyone could hear their reactions, just like in a live show, while the other 6,000, like me, were watching it as if it were a webinar.
In my envelope were eight playing cards, a postcard with a word search on one side and a picture of a poker game on the other, and a postage stamp. The special 25 got a whole deck of cards, in addition to the other things.
He began with the story of his car accident and how that led to his first quarantine. He said when he woke up from his coma, he became obsessed with magic. So much so that his parents had to bribe him to finish his homework with time to practice with his playing cards.
But Guimarães doesn’t just play. This was serious stuff. Each illusion was designed to set off its impossibility. Step by step, Guimarães would take us through how the illusion was set up, making it more and more impossible, and then, at the end, he would blow our minds by showing that the impossible, was, mysteriously, possible.
In one illusion, Guimarães drew a number out of a wine glass. It was number 11. He then asked number 11, out of the 25 who were unmuted, for her name. It was Leslie. He told Leslie to take the deck of playing cards she had received in the box and hide it somewhere in her house. He proceeded with the show. Illusion after amazing illusion.
Then, he returned to Leslie. He asked her where she was. Leslie was living in Lincoln, California. But Guimarães wanted to know where she was from originally. She was originally from Hong Kong. So Guimarães picked a card, I think it was the six of diamonds and wrote “Leslie Hong Kong 10/17/20” on the card. Then he told Leslie to go find the deck in her house.
We waited. She brought the deck back. He instructed her to hold the deck up in front of the webcam and unwrap it. She had substantial trouble as the Bicycle company makes sure to seal each deck so they are not tampered with.
Once she finally opened the deck, she found the six of diamonds and, lo and behold, on it was written “Leslie Hong Kong 10/17/20.”
Did Guimarães open the deck of cards, write that on the six of diamonds, seal the deck of cards, and then send it to Leslie? How does one explain it? The impossibility persists, and the audience is left in full of wonder at how a little guy with curly hair and a Portuguese accent can orchestrate not just one, but many illusions; not only live but in the future, on Zoom.
In another illusion, five volunteers told Guimarães how to sort five different sets of five cards, all facing down so we couldn’t see what cards they were. When Guimarães turned them over, they were the same cards in the same five hands that were on the postcard that everyone got in their envelope.
The show ended, and we all were astounded. How is this done? I asked myself. The mystery defies logic, or any sense of logistics, required to coordinate a random sorting of cards, with the photograph on a postcard.
It was novel and cathartic. Guimarães has his secrets—which must be complicated in order to pull off such impossibilities. I wish I knew. But that would spoil the fun.
