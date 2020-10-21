Review: The astonishing magic of Helder Guimarães

In my envelope were eight playing cards, a postcard with a word search on one side and a picture of a poker game on the other, and a postage stamp. The special 25 got a whole deck of cards, in addition to the other things.

He began with the story of his car accident and how that led to his first quarantine. He said when he woke up from his coma, he became obsessed with magic. So much so that his parents had to bribe him to finish his homework with time to practice with his playing cards.

But Guimarães doesn’t just play. This was serious stuff. Each illusion was designed to set off its impossibility. Step by step, Guimarães would take us through how the illusion was set up, making it more and more impossible, and then, at the end, he would blow our minds by showing that the impossible, was, mysteriously, possible.

In one illusion, Guimarães drew a number out of a wine glass. It was number 11. He then asked number 11, out of the 25 who were unmuted, for her name. It was Leslie. He told Leslie to take the deck of playing cards she had received in the box and hide it somewhere in her house. He proceeded with the show. Illusion after amazing illusion.