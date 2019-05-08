The Bible is aptly described as the third protagonist in “The Good Book,” which opened at Berkeley Repertory Theater last week.
It does dominate every scene and conversation in the new work by Denis O’Hare and Lisa Peterson, and it hovers over the lives of the two other protagonists who view it in two distinct ways.
Miriam is a professor of bible studies, an avowed and adamant atheist for whom the Bible retains, nonetheless a powerful hold. What is this Good Book? Who wrote it? Why?
The only thing this prickly hedgehog of a woman seems to be sure of is that the author was not God, because He doesn’t exist. Neither, she insists did Moses, Noah and the Ark, or Adam and Eve. The Good Book is the work of people who, over centuries, patched together a collection of immortal poetry (“Song of Songs”), thrilling tales of adventure (Exodus) as well as poor judgment (“I do not permit a woman to teach or to have authority over a man; she must be silent.” (1 Timothy 2:12) along with bad advice (“Slaves, submit yourselves to your masters with all respect, not only to the good and gentle but also to the cruel.” 1 Peter 2:18); as well as what one hopes is poor reporting (“This is what the Lord Almighty says... ‘Now go and strike Amalek and devote to destruction all that they have. Do not spare them, but kill both man and woman, child and infant, ox and sheep, camel and donkey.’” 1 Samuel 15:3)
Miriam, portrayed by Annette O’Toole, is brilliant, feisty, contentious and apparently as cold as the stone tablets on which Moses may or may not have got the Ten Commandments.
At the other end of the spectrum is Connor (Keith Nobbs), gentle, endearing, and scrupulously honest; but his devout belief in the Bible, in God, the saints and the Catholic church functions as a oppressive weight that would crush who he really is. And he knows from the time he is 10 and receives the gift of a tape recorder into which he pours his secrets, that he is just not like other kids.
Around these two (or three) characters swirl a myriad others, from ancient nameless refugees fleeing the destruction of the First Temple in Jerusalem with a sack of scrolls to medieval monks preserving and illuminating works in solitary monasteries, to modern academics paralyzed by politically correct quandaries.
The issues Miriam and Connor grapple with separately are the means through which their own humanity and individuality emerge.
Miriam is still dealing with the death of her mother. And this gray-haired woman of a certain age has a complex relationship with a younger anthropologist who is terrified to let her know that he prays. Her discovery of his practice of praying in the bathroom pushes her into a terrifying confrontation with death.
Connor, who steadfastly resists all attempts by his parents, community, and his love of the Bible to force him into a mold he doesn’t fit, is pushed to attempt suicide, but he survives. Taking a hiatus from the Bible, he eventually finds a means of reconciliation.
“The Good Book” is a long, complex play, although not as long and complex as the Bible. Rich in wit and ideas, it captures in a sweep the labyrinth of questions that remain about this powerful “Good Book” And while no answers emerge about the Bible except the probability that they don’t exist, it does make you think. It might even prod you to search a little for your own.
The West Coast premiere of "The Good Book" runs through June 9 at Berkeley Repertory Theater. For schedules and tickets, visit berkeleyrep.org.