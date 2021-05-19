Review: The human side of 'Working': Justin-Siena's polished production pays tribute to American workers

When I first heard of the musical “Working” based on Studs Terkel’s 1960s interviews of Americans about their work, I didn’t quite know what to make of it. What fodder for musical drama would there be in the humdrum reflections of ordinary people? Would there be enough substance in the monologues to keep one’s interest?

After watching Justin-Siena High School's presentation of the musical online last Friday night, I can answer that question emphatically: yes.

The reflections of these ordinary people were anything but humdrum. Their struggles, triumphs, hopes and dreams are the very essence of life. They are universal, applicable to, and can be understood by, everyone. Putting them on the stage glorifies them in a way that they, quite frankly, deserve.

Also, it has to be said that this production is on par with everything else I have seen Justin Siena produce in my three years at this paper. That is to say, brilliant and of excellent quality. Hard to believe it’s high school.

The show opened with the cast in the costumes befitting their jobs -- a rainbow of occupations -- dancing their hearts out on an expanse of green grass. The millwright, the cook, the brick layer, the office worker, the truck driver -- all of them individual, but moving in coordination, just as they do in American society.