Review: 'The Marvelous Wonderettes' is mid-century musical fun.

The first thing you will be told to do after you get your tickets in the lobby of Lucky Penny’s latest, “The Marvelous Wonderettes” is to vote on the homecoming queen.

There are five girls running: Judy Carter, Cindy Lou Huffington, Missy Miller, Betty Jean Reynolds, and Suzy Simpson. In their headshots they smile wide with white teeth blazing, pristine creamy complexions, perfect lipstick, hair shiny and bright, coiffed into perfect cheerful curls. They are all-American, earnest, and innocent teenage girls brimming with bubbly excitement for the 1958 Springfield High School Super Senior Prom! Yay! Go Chipmunks!

Below each headshot was a brief bio on which we were supposed to base our vote. Betty Jean set the all-time record for the highest score with the Chipmunk Bowling Squad. Suzy was the grand champion bubble blower at last year’s state fair. Missy is the founder of the Chipmunks for a Better Community Highway Beautification Committee. Cindy Lou is proud to be the prettiest girl in school. And Judy was voted “Most Likely” (to what is never mentioned) for the 1957-58 school year and likes the color yellow because it tastes like banana.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

I voted for Judy.

Upon entering the theater, through the magic of Brian Watson’s inventive set design, we are transported to the basketball court of a cinder block gym, decorated with tinsel and pink and purple flags. A low pedestal in the middle of the stage has a chubby cartoon chipmunk painted on it on which stood four shiny 1950s microphones. We sit down, settle in, and enjoy the next two kooky, pastel-heavy, estrogen-infused hours of mid-century musical fun.

As it turns out, the girls running for homecoming queen comprise a musical group called, “The Marvelous Wonderettes” whose performance is the entertainment at the prom. Cindy Lou (Vida Mae Fernandez), Missy (Jenny Veilleux), Betty Jean (Andrea Dennison-Laufer), and Suzy (Kirstin Pieshke) come on stage in pink, apricot, green and blue dresses, respectively, with wide poofy skirts.

Wait! Where was Judy? Apparently, Judy was unable to attend the prom due to “unforeseen circumstances.” (I had the feeling that Judy was going to be gone for “nine months.”)

The girls arranged themselves on the pedestal and went into “Mr. Sandman,” the wildly popular earworm made famous in 1954 by a group of four girls called “The Chordettes.” This was the first of 17 musical numbers in Act 1 that featured the greatest hits by female ensembles from the 1950s.

In fact, the conceit of the show is that the story is told through musical numbers. Writer and creator Roger Bean started with the music, then created a plot (however thin) in which all of these songs could be performed. The existence of the show is the result of incredible legal fortitude, as getting the rights to perform the songs required negotiating with each of the record labels or the singers’ estates that currently hold those rights. Anyone familiar with this sort of intellectual property finagling would regard the show as a masterpiece.

The fun continues into Act 2, where the prom turns into a 10-year reunion. This gave Bean the opportunity to take songs from the 1960s - “Heatwave,” “It’s In His Kiss,” “It’s My Party" and "I’ll Cry if I Want To,” etc. The girls come out in mini skirts, ratted hair, and go-go boots. (Though because Suzy is now pregnant she wears slippers.)

Fun, fun, fun!

With those mid-century musical acts, there needed to be choreography — hand gestures as such — as girls just standing there singing isn’t very interesting, regardless of the song. Scottie Woodard directed and choreographed the show. I began to keep track of the various movements of the girls’ hands — against ears when singing about sleep, across the chest when singing about love — and never was a combination of hand gestures repeated. The variety was amazing.

This wasn’t the first time the audience shot up after the last number in a forceful standing ovation. It was richly deserved. The house wasn’t full-on opening night. That should change by the close. Get your tickets now.

Performances are Feb 25, 26, March 4, 5, 11, 12 at 8 p.m.; March 3, 10 at 7 p.m. and Feb 27, Mar 6, 13 at 2 p.m. Go to www.luckypennynapa.com for more information.