Glam-rock outfit The Struts returned to Napa on Nov. 12 to grace the stage at the JaM Cellars Ballroom in the Margrit Mondavi Theater.
These British rockers had previously performed twice in our little town, once at BottleRock 2016, and once at the grand opening of the JaM Cellars Ballroom in November of the same year, where they were accompanied by punk and blues rockers Black Pistol Fire and The Iron Heart.
I was at the latter concert, which at the time was one of the first big rock shows in the space with floor standing room. That show ended up selling out and served to shine a new light on a familiar space. For the first time in my life, I saw the Opera House as a venue for quality, renowned rock bands, and that sent a reassuring message to a young musician finding his roots in a burgeoning music scene: Rock music is not dead yet—not by a long shot.
This time around, the Struts brought with them the all-female Seattle rock band Thunderpussy to open up the show. Unfortunately, I caught only a few of their songs, a circumstance I regretted almost instantly the moment I heard them play.
I was blown away by the explosive wave of face-melting energy these women were exuding from the stage. Make no mistake, this band kicks ass.
Thunderpussy is good old-fashioned, in-your-face rock ‘n’ roll. Vocalist Molly Sides captivated the room with her powerhouse voice and gyrating dance moves. Guitarist Whitney Petty delivered some incredible screaming guitar riffs while bassist Leah Julius and drummer Ruby Dunphy drove their hard-hitting, bombastic rhythm section. The next time Thunderpussy comes to the Bay Area I’ll definitely be clearing off my calendar to go see them.
After a short break, The Struts took to the stage like a champion sports team emerging from a locker room. Vocalist Luke Spiller took command of the stage, garbed in sequins and leather fringes, delighting his audience with soaring choruses and call-and-response verses that made their set just plain fun.
The band has a classic rock sound, embodying the styles of Queen, Led Zeppelin, and AC/DC. Every song is big and full of energy, and the crowd remained engaged and enthralled throughout their entire set, dancing and singing their hearts out. Guitarist Adam Slack dazzled the crowd with some real bluesy solos.
At one point, Spiller called up a young girl from the audience dressed in a similar sequined jacket and brought her on stage to sing a refrain with him during a cover of Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark,” to which the audience responded with a cheer and an affectionate, adorable sigh.
If there’s one thing I could criticize about this band, it’s that after a while a lot of their songs start to sound similar. It’s clear that The Struts have one intention when it comes to writing and playing music: to make the audience have fun. To that end, they’ve definitely succeeded, because the crowd was visibly and audibly thriving off them. But when every song is a large, rocking dance number, I wish for just a bit more dynamic variety in their set, though it would seem that I was in the minority feeling that way. I suppose as the old saying goes, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,” and The Struts certainly don’t appear to be broke.
Regardless of my criticism, The Struts really do put on a great show. They put the ‘glam’ back in ‘glam rock’ and were able to captivate an audience of all ages. While I think they could have changed things up just a bit, I had a lot of fun and would see them again if given the chance. Sometimes you have to not be so analytical and surrender to the music, and The Struts make it so damn hard to fight back. I left the JaM Cellars Ballroom entertained and satisfied, although I do suddenly find myself with a need for more Thunderpussy in my life.