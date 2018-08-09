Ah, Napa. It inspires all kinds of stories.
Many years ago, a troupe of players from Marin came to Napa to perform what they considered to be a hilarious spoof of Napa for Napans. It was dreadful, a point that the late Pierce Carson did not fail to make in one of his more descriptive reviews.
This resulted in an irate call from the director to me, nominally Pierce’s editor. How, he wanted to know, had the people of Napa Valley, known for their sophistication and taste, not to mention, their wealth, have failed to appreciate his exquisite satire? “Probably,” I told him, “it’s because we’re really just all farmers here.” The man sputtered and hung up, but I don’t think he believed me.
Happily, this not the case with Barry Martin’s ”The Tasting Room,” which had its world premiere at the Lucky Penny theater last weekend.
Martin spares no one in his witty, light-hearted take on life in a Napa Valley tasting room, that place where dreams, illusions and pretensions collide amidst a collection of winemakers, wine sellers, wine educators, wine writers, wine snobs, wannabe wine snobs, confused aspiring influencers, and the simply confused.
And his tale of real Napa had the packed audience roaring with laughter.
“The Tasting Room” succeeds, in part, because Martin, unlike many who decide to write stories of the Napa Valley, knows the valley inside out; he writes from 30 years of living and working here. And Martin is not afraid to poke fun at a place many of us love well, despite a growing proclivity by newcomers to get caught up in delusions of grandeur, often spun by public relations firms in New York City.
And it doesn’t hurt that, as co-founder of Lucky Penny Productions, he has devoted countless hours to make a success of a community theater, and he knows his audience.
“The Tasting Room” is set in the home-spun hospitality headquarters for the Lusch Family Vineyards. That’s pronounced “Loosch” not “Lush,” and you can’t think of a joke about their name that the family hasn’t already heard.
The winery belongs to two sisters, who have inherited it from their grandfather, who founded it in a long-ago Napa. But unlike their neighbors for whom wine-making has proved to be a golden goose, the Lusch sisters are struggling to pay the bills and keep their doors open.
They work in the tasting room because they can’t afford to hire help like the winery down the road where everyone “looks like underwear models.” All they have is a crude, blithely conniving old-timer, Tony Spiccoli, played with relish by Martin. Spiccoli, whose dea of wine education is to spike the competition’s wine with hand sanitizer and offer the unwary comparative tastings, is not a guy who would qualify as a Master Sommelier, a Master of Wine, or a checker at the Bargain Bin.
And, most of all, the winery can’t get a review from the all-powerful wine writer Elbert Fleeman, who has never deigned to visit their humble winery.
But all of that is about to change.
The play opens with a deliciously comic, silent scene as a dispirited Rebecca Lusch (Taylor Bartolucci) slouches into the tasting room, haphazardly dusting and drinking a beer as she prepares for the day. She is soon joined by her sister Emily (Danielle DeBow), who, in contrast, is perky and pleasant, even if she has to grit her teeth when explaining to callers how to find their winery, “just past the giant chicken, and if you pass the giant armchair you’ve gone too far.”
Rebecca’s style tends more toward terrorizing visitors, and this is evident, when a hapless victim, Sid Taylor, (Michael Scott Wells) warily enters the tasting room, admits that he doesn’t really like wine, and nearly loses his head.
What is he doing in a Napa Valley tasting room? It turns out that Sid Taylor is the advance man for the great Fleeman, who is finally going to visit Lusch and taste their wines.
The prospect throws the sisters into a tizzy of preparation — they have to abandon the bus filled with Chinese tourists who had just arrived unexpectedly. But all of their efforts threaten to be undone when they discover that Tony’s spiked bottle of wine has been mixed in with the unmarked decanters of wine they’ve prepared for Fleeman.
Now here is a small point: When they make the hair-raising discovery, do they attempt to figure out which is the tainted wine? No, so discombobulating, apparently, is the presence of the suave, pompous Fleeman (played with flair by Michael Ross), that they can only haphazardly give him wines in a somewhat cuckoo order; Fleeman, of course, very nearly identifies the notes of hand sanitizer. “Ah, of course,” he murmurs when he learns the truth. He was off by only a chemical or two.
Of course, it wouldn’t have been as entertaining if one of them had just ducked under the bar and tasted the wines and, one hopes, identified which one to chuck.
There are a few slower moments, untangling the backstory of their winery, but these also serve evoke the story of Napa in another, less glamorous, more down-to-earth time. And the notes of the past effectively contrast with hilarious scenes from the present, like Tony’s encounter with a tourist, rapturous fan of Napa Valley played with superb humor and insight by Tim Setzer, one of the valley’s gifted actors who has spent time in a tasting room.
Setzer also provides a pre-show antics, playing Bacchus in the lobby.
The combination of humor and insight makes for a delightful evening. I can safely say that Pierce, who chronicled the evolution of Napa from 1967 to 2017, would have gotten a bang out of “The Tasting Room.” And when he wrote his review, I’d not have gotten any angry calls from a director who thought he knew Napa better than we did.
Not sure what tourists would think, however.
Only four performances remain for “The Tasting Room,” on Aug. 9-12 at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center. For tickets and information, visit luckypennynapa.com or call 226-6305. The theater is at 1758 Industrial Way, Napa.