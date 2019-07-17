I was introduced to Thievery Corporation in the early 2000s when someone gave me their album “The Richest Man in Babylon” as a ‘thank you’ for coming to dinner. To this day, the first track on that album, “Heaven’s Gonna Burn Your Eyes” I associate with the heady expectation of getting dressed up in my sexiest formal wear and going out on the town in San Francisco just on the cusp of the dot.com crash.
The vocalist on this track is Emilíana Torrini, an Icelandic singer with an ethereal voice. She sings as if she is spinning some fluid liquid silk, flowing from her mouth. She has angel’s wings and comes to you in a dream. The lyrics are equally as mystifying, which, after some research, I found is de rigueur for Thievery Corporation: “Do you applaud fear?/Do you hold it near?/Are you afraid to live your life?/The way I perceive/Into my arms I’ll catch you/Do you mind If I always love you?/Heaven’s gonna burn your eyes.” It makes no sense. But it sounds good.
In preparing for Saturday night’s Thievery Corporation concert at the Robert Mondavi Winery, I dialed up their music in Apple Music and began to listen. As I subjected myself to Apple’s algorithm — it determines what you hear and in what order — I began to wonder how Thievery Corporation was going to be a compelling concert. Most of their music is electronic, and watching a man on stage tap buttons on a box rarely makes for compelling entertainment.
Thievery Corporation is composed of Rob Gaza and Eric Hilton, two guys that met in a club in Washington, D.C. in the mid 1990s. They are songwriters, performers and musicians only in the strictest sense of the word. When their songs do have lyrics, however, they seem to be hastily written as if in a dream state with no basis in a communicable shared reality, as with “Heaven’s Gonna Burn Your Eyes.”
What they do is make ambient soundscapes that create an unfocused mood, a feeling, rather than an idea. Then, in order to give their music some substance, they invite vocalists to add some poetry, something into which to sink one’s auditory teeth. But the lyrics are paper thin, so it’s best to just go with how the music moves you and not think about what they’re saying. Here, the medium is the message.
And that’s what the concert was like. Unfortunately, I am a mental person. My ears, and brain, have lots of teeth and need something into which to sink them. It’s hard for me to let go and just move. But I did appreciate all the movement around me — the swirling humanity, dipping and turning with every beat that came from the stage. Everyone was having a good time.
As I suspected, just watching a man on stage push buttons on a box doesn’t make for compelling live entertainment. There were two drummers and a bass player, but those do not a concert make. Even the rail-thin, long-haired bass player in an electric blue velveteen leisure suit, strutting around the stage as if he had so much more to express than his bass guitar would allow, was not enough to warrant the ticket price.
So, I counted three vocalists, two of whom I can retrospectively identify. Mr. Lif, a dreadlocked rapper from Boston, did that rap thing—lyrics spoken so quickly that you can’t hear what they’re saying, if they make sense at all if you do. He bounced around on stage, and the audience bounced with him.
There was an Afro-Jamaican amazon who wore aviator sunglasses and, despite being black, had a platinum flat top. She was group’s reggae artist.
Then came Natalia Clavier. In my notes on the concert, I said she sounded like a siren, calling Odysseus to crash his ship on the rocks before her. She is a softer vocalist in Thievery’s harem, like Torrini. And like Torrinni, she sings my other favorite song by them, “Claridad” — “clarity” in Spanish — off of their bossa nova album “Saudade.” They sang no bossa nova that night.
Then came the sitar player who appeared every so often to sit on the brown leather couch at center stage. His wiry, off-kilter sound gave me an epiphany. In one concert, we traveled from black urban America where rappers rhyme about who knows what, to Jamaica where reggae originated from, to India with the sitar player and accompanying cymbals.
I only know of their Brazilian influences, which they didn’t show that night, because of the other listening I had been doing. That is Thievery Corporation’s strength—the assimilation of seemingly disparate and varied international musical styles into one long stream of consciousness.
Thievery Corporation wasn’t my thing. However, once the sun goes down, it doesn’t matter who is playing a concert at the Robert Mondavi Winery. There is something majestic about that great arch as a backdrop to an excellent band in their own way, regardless of who they are.
This is something I bet Cliff May, the winery’s designer, had no idea would be such a central part of the winery’s life. Where in most venues the stage is a nondescript platform and wall—the point being to showcase the artist rather than the architecture—at the Robert Mondavi Winery, that arch reminds of you of where you are. It’s like the winery is this cradle, with the arch being the portal to the world, and each arm—the Vineyard Room to the south and the To Kalon Cellar to the north—are walls, inside of which is a safe space for the performers to do what they do best, and the audience to swerve with ecstasy.
Fortified with great wine, smiling happy people, a clear sky with thousands of stars, and as I got lucky last night and had dinner in the vineyard before the concert prepared by one of the best chefs in the valley—I couldn’t help but have a good time.
The next concert in the 50th anniversary season of the Margrit Mondavi Summer Concert Series is Rodrigo and Gabriela, Saturday July 20. For more information go to www.robertmondaviwinery.com.