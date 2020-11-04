Review: Timely twists in Napa Valley College's reimagined 'Night of the Living Dead'

Gender roles were not the only things reversed. The hero in the original is Ben, a young black man who has his wits about him and bravely secures the abandoned house. But Ben in King’s remake was played by Emerald McDonald, an iron-willed Black woman.

So, through two reversals, King has created a piece of theater where, demographically, the one with the most social capital — a White male — is saved by the one with the least — a black woman.

King’s last groundbreaking adjustment was the ending. In the original, Ben is tragically killed the next morning by the police when he is mistaken for a ghoul. That is, after Ben spent all night protecting a house filled with useless, self-absorbed White folks. If one could look at the symbolism of this with a racially critical eye, the director of the original might have been saying that despite the African American work ethic and efforts to be productive members of society, that society, represented by the police, would just assume the worst and kill them, despite the good work they do, rather than appreciate them for all they contribute or see them succeed.

This, unfortunately, is the way things have been. It is a history and reality with which we are being forced to come to terms. It has no easy solution and is best understood with nuance, generosity and care.