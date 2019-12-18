Transcendence Theater Company’s Broadway Holiday Spectacular at Lincoln Theater in Yountville on last Sunday was like a diesel freight train, racing at full speed down a straight track, with boxcars full Christmas presents, lighted Douglas firs, ribbons, bows and 19 Broadway singers and dancers who shook the humbug out of this audience member like pine needles from a Christmas tree on New Year’s Day.
It was a Christmas ecstasy. A Christmas nirvana. An almost violently joyous pine 2 by 4 upside the head of cheerful holiday singing and dancing virtuosity whose immediate, resounding standing ovation was richly deserved. If only we could harness a sliver, an iota or a grain of these actors’ enthusiasm, our epidemic of depression would be extinguished, race relations would no longer be an issue, and the political divide in this country would devolve into a difference of opinion over white or dark meat in the Christmas turkey.
Where do I begin?
For the first five songs, I was the atheist at the church revival. All of these radiant singers, outfitted in LL Bean, hugging and smiling around a roaring fire in a cozy cabin somewhere in the mountains was a bit much. They were singing “Need a Little Christmas,” from the TV show “Glee,” “My Favorite Things” from “The Sound of Music,” “What Baking Can Do” from Sara Bareilles’ “Waitress,” or the patently absurd “Turkey Lurky” from “Promises Promises.” It made me feel like my teeth were about to rot out of my mouth from due to the saccharine sweetness of it all.
But then along comes swarthy David R. Gordon with his guitar and a puffy vest. He stepped up onto a bench and began to sing “put on your yamaka, here comes Hanukkah…” Adam Sandler’s ode to the other winter holiday, and my recalcitrance melted away like snow from my boots next to the fire. Sandler wrote “The Hanukkah Song” in 1994, before the internet age we know now, so for this show they updated the lyrics to include Google founders Larry Page and Sergei Brin as jews. And, he noted that Matthew Steffens, the associate director and choreographer of the show, was Jewish, too.
Then after “Sabbath Prayer” from “Fiddler on the Roof,” “O Holy Night” and “Love is an Open Door” from “Frozen,” came “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” When I heard the opening bars to this, my hackles were raised. Can we still do this song, with its subtle message about date rape? Well, we can if the tables are turned at this time it’s the beautiful Micki Weiner who is trying to get the guy to stay rather than the other way round. It was a brilliant modern twist on an old standard.
I would mention the guy’s name, but he remains uncredited in the program, which is unfortunate because his solo Run Run Rudolph song and dance in Act 2 was a tour de force.
Then, any children in the audience were invited on stage to watch the actors come out in animal onesies and do an R&B tap dance to “I Won’t Grow Up” from “Peter Pan.” Yes, you read that right: they took a rousingly percussive song from a musical about children, arranged it into an R&B style, and used it to choreograph a tap dance. At the end of the number, when they asked the children to leave, Stephan Stubbins, Transcendence co-executive director, chief marketing officer and actor, knelt down to ask a little girl if she liked the show. She replied to him “yes,” in a monotone, thoroughly nonplussed. I think she was in shock.
You have free articles remaining.
Act 2, titled “A Festive Flashback” was a succession of Christmas carols organized chronologically starting in 1800. There were all the classics, with corresponding dance routines: “Frosty The Snowman,” “Holly Jolly Christmas,” “Here Comes Santa Claus,” etc. But things really got going when they got to the 1960s and there was a whole medley of “Joy to the World,” “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and others, done to what sounded like Simon and Garfunkel’s “Hazy Shade of Winter.” Then for the 1970s, they did a disco “Auld Lang Syne” set to the music of Donna Summer’s “Last Dance.”
Then, upon the 1980’s, that freight train barreling down the Christmas tracks, finally came into the station, to deliver a cover to perhaps the best pop song of the 1990s: Madonna’s “Vogue.” Only this time, the lyrics were rewritten where the word “vogue” was replaced with “glow,” as in Rudolph’s nose. Susan Draus and Aaron Benham’s music and Tony Gonzalez, Matthew Steffen and Jessica Lee Coffman’s choreography went into overdrive. Most of the cast was on stage, vogueing their hearts out, led by an indomitable Kristin Piro. They had little red lights attached to their fingertips that they lit up on the dark stage to simulate Rudolph’s nose.
Following that was “I’m Gettin’ Nuttin’ for Christmas” in ugly Christmas sweaters, set to a song whose name I didn’t know, but whose tune was clearly by New Kids on the Block. Christmas boy band? Go figure.
Then, and most hysterically, Ricky Martin’s “Livin’ La Vida Loca” was rewritten to be about “El Pastel de Fruta” or, in Spanish, The Fruitcake. Luis Figueroa swished around on stage in a shiny rubber shirt and seemed to sexually worship the beleaguered Christmastime dessert. That is until all the other dancers actually ate a bit of his fruitcake and got sick. They spent the rest of the number gagging on stage. It was stylish, choreographed gagging, but gagging nonetheless.
After all the frivolity, the show ended, back in the cabin around the fire with the cast in evening gowns and black tie, dignified, for a classy rendition of “When You Believe.” The only thing missing was the bourbon-spiked eggnog.
This was my first Transcendence show, and the name they chose for their company fits the end result of their work. By the end, I had transcended my humbug mood into a sort of dazed euphoria. They did not solve the problem of depression, race relations or political division, but there was absolutely no place to think about those things in the theater that afternoon. Or for the rest of the day.
You can find more information about Transcendence Theater Company at transcendencetheater.org. Season tickets just went on sale. Four show packages range from $39 to $144. Their next show is “Chicago,” which is, if this show is any indication, is going to be wild. It opens June 12, 2020 at Jack London State Historic Park.