Review: Transcending the present with “I Hope You Dance”

Oh my, do we need Transcendence Theatre Company right now. Thinking back to the unadulterated joy I felt leaving the Lincoln Theater for their Christmas show last year, I could certainly use some of that optimism, some of that friendliness, some of that peace and some of that, well, normalcy.
Hoping does not make it so. We have to make do with what we have, and the Transcendence Theater Company has done just that with “I Hope You Dance,” their addition to what has become a whole new, pandemic era, genre of entertainment.
The show was a “greatest hits” of dance routines going back to 2014. It was not live. While, I’ve seen Shakespeare done with a web camera, I don’t think anyone has yet figured out how to choreograph a 20-member dance troupe via Zoom. It looks like every show of theirs you see at Jack London State Park, their theatrical home, they do a really good job of filming, and that footage has come in handy right about now.
I tuned in early for the pre-show at 7 p.m. where I saw artistic director Amy Miller, and her husband, co-executive director Brad Surosky, interview Terek Salaway, a senior vice president at Kaiser Permanente, a sponsor of the show. It was via Zoom, like everything, and Surosky and Miller were in their dining room, while Salaway could have been anywhere, though most likely he was not in the parking lot of a huge new Kaiser Permanente building, like his virtual background would suggest.
Like many organizations whose focus is on the quality of their product, not necessarily profitability, Transcendence is funded half by donations and half by ticket sales, so sponsorships are intrinsic to their survival. Anyone in the Bay Area used to going to charity dinners or wine tastings knows that paying respects to a corporate sponsor is important and can be done well, or poorly.
Transcendence did it well. Devoting 10 minutes to allow one’s sponsor to explain their connection to their nonprofit was a brilliant move. There actually seemed to be a genuine relationship between the missions of the two companies. Kaiser Permanente wasn’t just writing a check — Transcendence is considered to be an integral part of anyone’s wellness plan. Theater is good for your health. Hooray!
Then we were transported to Broadway & Vine, Transcendence’s virtual wine bar where Surosky and others interviewed a vintner about his Chardonnay. Yet another brilliant move. We are in wine country. It’s important to embrace the industry in which one is submersed. And what could be better than theater complemented by a good wine? Nothing.
As we approached showtime, they told me to refill my glass. The great thing was that my ice cold bottle of rosé was in the fridge, just a few feet away from my couch. Yet another unintended, but happy, consequence of the pandemic.
The show opened with a rousing ensemble rendition of “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If It Ain’t Got That Swing),” written by Duke Ellington in 1931. There were 16 dancers on the stage tapping away in khaki, white and green.
Then came a somber, meditative “That’s All I Ask of You” from “Phantom of the Opera.” Christine, the diva and main character, faced the audience while Raoul entreated her from on top a scaffold behind her. There were four dancers, who supported Christine in a gentle ballet.
There was a sexy “Le Jazz Hot” from “Victor/Victoria” and “As We Stumble Along” from “The Drowsy Chaperone,” which had the great line, “keep your eyeball on the highball.”
Then there was a riff on the “Four Seasons” where four men decided to sing all the great arias that women get to sing.
Anyone for a baritone “I had a Dream” from “Les Misèrables”? It was hilarious because the premise was so hysterical.
One of the funnest things about a Transcendence show is that they don’t limit themselves to Broadway and the canon of American musical theater. The fourth act was a soulful rendition of Belinda Carlisle’s “Heaven is a Place on Earth.” I hadn’t thought of this song since 1987 when the song came out. (I was in elementary school.) This one lacked the poppy, jaunty quality of the original, in favor of a more passionate tone.
Other non-Broadway acts included a tap dancing “Best Day of my Life” by American Authors. Given Transcendence’s general optimistic tone, and their “Best Night Ever!” tag line, this could be their unofficial theme song.
There was also “Tightrope” by Janelle Monáe, “What a Feeling” from the movie “Flashdance” and a finale tribute to Michael Jackson, where it seemed the whole cast was on stage singing and dancing to a medley of his greatest hits—“Billie Jean,” “Thriller,” “Smooth Criminal,” and the great “Black or White” from 1991.
I realized after a while that had the pandemic not stopped their performances, the wildfires might have. Their theater is outdoors, basically a platform next to an ancient stone wall. Would they have canceled a show if the sky were gloomy with smoke, and ash was falling on everyone’s heads?
As is usual with a pre-recorded show, you don’t get the immediacy, the catharsis that you do with something live. And, unfortunately, there was a four-second delay with the video so you would hear a voice’s rousing crescendo before you saw the singer actually sing it. But such things are part of life these days. It was wonderful just to reminisce and enjoy a simpler, more innocent time.
Transcendence’s next show is their online “Gala Celebration,” Sept. 11, 12 and 13. For more information go to transcendencetheatre.org.
