Review: Transcending the present with “I Hope You Dance”

Oh my, do we need Transcendence Theatre Company right now. Thinking back to the unadulterated joy I felt leaving the Lincoln Theater for their Christmas show last year, I could certainly use some of that optimism, some of that friendliness, some of that peace and some of that, well, normalcy.

Hoping does not make it so. We have to make do with what we have, and the Transcendence Theater Company has done just that with “I Hope You Dance,” their addition to what has become a whole new, pandemic era, genre of entertainment.

The show was a “greatest hits” of dance routines going back to 2014. It was not live. While, I’ve seen Shakespeare done with a web camera, I don’t think anyone has yet figured out how to choreograph a 20-member dance troupe via Zoom. It looks like every show of theirs you see at Jack London State Park, their theatrical home, they do a really good job of filming, and that footage has come in handy right about now.