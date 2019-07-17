The Margrit Mondavi Summer Concert Series is celebrating its 50th year at the Robert Mondavi Winery. When Margrit Mondavi started the concert series in 1969, her intent was to donate proceeds from the concerts to music programs in the Napa Valley’s public schools.
Since that time, hundreds of students have benefited from the additional resources the concerts have made available. This year, the festival organizers decided to have two students from one of the beneficiary programs perform on stage at one of the concerts.
They contacted Mark Teeters, who has been the choir director at Vintage High School for 20 years. He got together with Liz Amendola, another choir teacher and accompanist, to determine who would be best to represent the program at Vintage. They chose Aedyn Frazer and Laura Diaz, who will be seniors this fall.
Before last Saturday’s concert, the four of them talked at the winery about what how the concerts have changed the music programs and about what music means to them.
Teeters said that the proceeds from the concerts have enabled the school to buy the rights to the musicals they do every other year.
“We were doing smaller musicals before, with smaller books, lower budget, before 2006, but when we got the Mondavi money, we did our first large scale musical in 2006.” Their next musical will be “West Side Story,” opening March of 2020.
Mark said you have to pay for the rights up front, before you sell any tickets, so there is a significant front-end investment. They get between $2,500 to $5,000 each year, depending on how profitable the concerts are.
Amendola talked about Frazer and Diaz and why they are representing Vintage’s choir program.
Amendola said because they are fantastic students. They started in beginning choir their freshman year and progressively advanced until their junior year, when they went through the assessment process to determine whether or not they were good enough to join Vintage’s elite singing group, the Vocalettes, which is composed of the top students from the program.
Both Frazer and Diaz made the cut.
Amendola asked them if they would like to sing at Mondavi, and the answer was a resounding yes.
Frazer and Diaz are radiant women, who are graceful and confident. Diaz said her music education is important to her. Diaz said that the music program at Vintage is a “bully-free zone.” The students are nice to one another. It is a comforting, uplifting environment that allows students to be vulnerable enough to explore themselves, which leads to personal growth. On top of that, she said, “it’s just a chill place to be.”
Frazier said “Singing puts a whole different level of power into you. You can speak and say whatever you want, but when you sing it’s more powerful. The louder you sing the more confidence you get. When I was a freshman, I was quiet because I felt I wasn’t good enough. If you continue to sing and people compliment you, you begin to think ‘I can do this’ in other places, besides music.”
Diaz said she feels the same way. “I was so quiet, it showed in my singing. But, through singing, I began to try harder,” she said.
Once she found the self-confidence and when other people gave her positive feedback, validating, not only what she sang, but who she was, her world changed. She began to try harder in school. She said she became more confident in herself. She became more comfortable in her own skin, a more efficacious person.
She added, “being in a place where I’m comfortable enough to sing and having teachers that help you get better, it puts you in a place where you’re more confident overall.”
Frazer and Diaz discussed the individual pieces they were going to sing. Frazer, chose “At Last” sung by Etta James with words and music by Harry Warren and Mack Gordon. Diaz, chose “Blues in the Night” with music by Harold Arlen, lyrics by Johnny Mercer and sung by Ella Fitzgerald.
Aedyn said of “At Last,” “It’s this woman whose been single for a long time and she’s like ‘At Last’ my love has come along. And my lonely days are over. She’s talking about how beautiful it is to fall in love and how beautiful life can be. She talks about how the sky is so blue and that we’re in heaven at this moment right because she is so loved by this person whose come into her life. It’s just an amazing masterpiece of visualizations that a woman can go through when falling in love.”
Diaz said “Blues in the Night” is the opposite of that. “This is why we chose these two songs because they contrast so much. [Frazer’s] is about love and having that butterfly feeling, and mine is like, I know how a man is. They are two faced, don’t you dare come close to me.”
Do the contrasting songs indicate anything about their personalities?. Aedyn said, “not at all, it’s kind’ve flip flopped. I am an independent woman. I’m not in a relationship, she is...I don’t need a man. No one needs a man, or a woman. It’s just like, I like to focus on myself. And Blues in the Night is so good.”
Diaz added, “We like to challenge ourselves by doing a piece that may not fit with our personality, and really portray that.”
Then the stage manager came into the Mission Room. It was time for the sound check.
Diaz performed first. She came out and the wind made her floor-length, cream sundress curl and flow. The music began and she sang that famous first line, “My momma done told me, when I was in pigtails…” She swayed with the beat and when she finished, on that long note “blues in the night,” the crowd cheered in the sun.
Then Frazer came out. With the first few bars, “life is like a song,” she belted it out like a gospel singer hitting her stride at a Sunday church service. She held out her arms, as if welcoming the audience into the world of the song. You could hear in her voice her independent, sassy spirit that she talked about just a half hour before.
Profits from this series over the years are used to transform the lives of young people like Diaz and Frazer.
Everyone I spoke to after the girls performed agreed that Margrit would have loved it. She knew how important it is to invest in the lives of young people, because it’s those young people who are going to transform the world when all of us get old. It’s what Diaz and Frazer are going to do, and Margrit would have been happy to let them do it.