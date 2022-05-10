Review: What If you picked up a dead man’s cell phone?

Have you ever wondered:

What would happen if you couldn’t have a cell phone?

About the potential and limitations of capitalism?

About whether romantic relationships are worth it?

How assertive to be?

How honest to be?

You’ll gain some clarity if you come to St. Helena. I’m not talking about the whole town. The fount resides in Grace Episcopal Church’s Newton Hall. Lovely coincidence: “Newton,” icon of discovery. There, you can see a performance by UpStage Napa Valley of luminary playwright Sarah Ruhl’s "Dead Man’s Cell Phone," through May 22.

Jean (Shannon McDermott) gives a tour de force in displaying ambivalence about cell phones, connection and assertiveness. She also had the actor’s challenge of portraying a reticent person who felt it wise to lie, a lot. That’s difficult: wanting the audience to know she’s lying without overacting. The actor’s rule applies: Don’t overact. Trust the script and its intent will reveal itself.

Gordon (Alan Schneider) did a fine job of doing that, telling his story conversationally. As actor Spencer Tracy said, “Never let ‘em catch you acting.”

My favorite lines were not said by those leads but by the dead man’s mother (Carlett Langford.) Grieving in church, she says, “Even though I’m not a religious woman, I am glad there still are people who build churches…so when someone dies—or gets married—we have a place to put all this (grief)…It requires height.”

It’s appropriate that this play is being performed in a church, whose chapel has a vaulted ceiling. Later, she reinforces her antipathy to religion with, “Certain brands of guilt can be inculcated in a secular way but others can only be obtained with references to the metaphysical.”

Truly deserving of a call-out is set designer Rhonda Bowen. Bold in its white minimalism and use of a projection screen, the set artfully conveys a technocentric world’s sterility.

I also appreciate director Sharie Renault for choosing a play that asks viewers to think, to appreciate language, and she got a lot out of her actors. Also, she took the risk of converting what the script called for: “an extended fight sequence” into a tango. The risk pays off.

It’s not necessary but you’ll enjoy the language, indeed, the entire play more, if, before you go, you take the half-hour to read the playscript. It’s posted free at https://bit.ly/398qLQc

For tickets, show times, and info: UpStageNapaValley.org.