American Canyon High School Drama Department’s “24 Hour Plays” were six acts of sensitivity, wisdom, humor and grace.
The concept is that the students arrive at 8 a.m. on Friday, are sequestered all day and through the night, spending 24 hours writing, producing, directing and performing an original play, in time for a 6 p.m. curtain Saturday.
When Summer Heartt, director of the drama program, described the idea, I figured it would be a bare-bones production. No props, no sets, no costumes -- because, who can pull all that together in 24 hours?
Well, the kids did. And then some. The six one-act plays were a feast for the short attention span: a guilty seance, stupid cops, a timid gay love affair, British inequality, Santa and Mrs. Claus get a divorce and, the reason Santa wears red is because he’s a Communist. The last one had me laughing like a hyena.
In “The Seance,” written by Jakob Welch and directed by Stephanie Hall and Kennedy Byrdsong, Matisse Galliard’s Myrtle is distraught over the death of her sister. Her ditzy friend Lavender, played by Daniela Wilder, at first offers her essential oils. But Myrtle, in her grief, refuses.
Lavender then suggests a seance and Myrtle reluctantly agrees. Then along comes the indomitable Isaas Brewer-Buckner, as Orchid the Oracle, in a hot pink gown that looks like it was made from the draperies of a Victorian bordello, a silver headband and sporting an English accent. They sit, hold hands and summon Myrtle’s sister Jasmine, played by Isabella Hanson.
The encounter with the ghost of her dead sister only adds guilt to Myrtle’s grief, as apparently she didn’t spend much time with Jasmine when she was in a coma in the hospital. The play ended with Myrtle in tears, and the audience silent.
“Secret Santa” was a shock to my Generation Z sensibilities because it involved a young man who had a crush on another young man who may or may not be gay. These kids are growing up in a time when this is a normal thing, unlike the late 1990s when I was in high school and coming out required substantial courage.
Max, played by Dominic Liberti, has a crush on Jayden, played by Zane Danielson. Ava Swaffar’s Nikki is Max’s zany friend trying to get Max to get over himself and just talk to Jayden. What follows is a series of perfectly awkward interactions, which is harder to do than you might think. But in the end, Jayden has Max has his Secret Santa, and gives him a painting of his heart. It was so saccharine it made my teeth hurt, but the treatment of something so delicate like this by kids so young made me smile.
“Tale of Two Maidens” was a huge departure. It took place in England in the 19th century, where Abigail, played by Lillie Pace, is a privileged girl and her governess Miss Evans, played by Essence Hardiman, live, ostensibly, in a beautiful home.
Ellie, played by Kalise Espiritu is a homeless girl who sells newspapers despite not being able to read. On the advice of Stephanie Halls’ Bertha, Ellie breaks into Abigail’s home to try to steal something she can sell. But she ends up befriending Abigail, who then teaches her how to read.
This play was directed by Julio Garcia, but written by Juliana Pablo. When Pablo suggested her idea for the play, Heartt cautioned her against it, saying that it may require some research. But Pablo has the internet on her side. Her script conveyed the posh stiff upper lip Abigail and Miss Evans put on, as well as Ellie and Bertha’s cockney.
But it was Pablo’s generosity and sensitivity that moved me. Pablo considers the ability to read such a precious gift that her one of her characters gives that gift to the other, beyond the money or things Abigail probably could give to Ellie. It is the ultimate generosity -- the equivalent of teaching her how to fish, rather than just giving her the fish.
Lorraine Sandoval, who played Tilly in “She Kills Monsters," directed Natalie Scholfield’s “Don’t Have to Run Away” about The Kid, played by Gianna Valencia who is pursued by undercover officers Pinkerton and Jones, played by Aaron Williams and Cierra Tan, respectively.
The Kid is in foster care, but can’t stand it anymore and runs away. Hapless and zany Pinkerton and Jones chase her from wing to wing on stage. When they finally catch her, they explain that they, too, grew up in foster care as well, and look how they turned out. The Kid is nonplussed, of course. Pinkerton and Jones are nothing to look up to. But she agrees to return to her foster parents, a wiser, more patient person.
Eligh Rikard’s “Santa is Coming to Detroit” was directed by Selena Tellez and starred Nile Ezekiel Garcia as a Santa who is so lazy that Mrs. Claus, played by Sophia Beye, decides to divorce him. Santa falls on hard times, and consorts with a homeless person, played by Micah Kim. Eventually, his landlord, played by Raul Gomez Medina, kicks him out as well. He goes back to Mrs. Claus, promising to take her on his sleigh. They live happily ever after.
Micah Scott’s “Operation C.L.A.W.S.” may be the funniest thing I’ve seen this year and its virtuosity may have been the reason why it was the last play in the show. It takes place in an alternate reality where Fluffy and Bub, Morgan Colbert and Nyla Maharaj respectively, are elves employed by a Communist Santa.
They forcibly apprehend Sally (Alycia McDonald) because she was naughty. In this reality, says Stalin Klaus, a bombastic, self righteous Ridley Madison, they don’t give kids coal in their stockings anymore because coal is too valuable. Now they are either taken back to the North Pole and brainwashed into working for Stalin Klaus, or incinerated to make power for electric cars.
The play was filled with plenty of au courant details. Fluffy at one point warns the audience “mistletoe is not consent” adding a modern #metoo flavor to an old Christmas tradition.
At another point, Sally is forced to watch a Hallmark movie and she violently squirms as if this is the worst torture she could imagine. Sprinkles was a disobedient elf that was sent to the gulag, prompting Bub to say the line, hysterically, “Please don’t. I don’t want to end up like Sprinkles!”
Then when Fluffy spoke to an out-of-date voice activated computer, and after making fun of its antiquated commands, she says, “OK, boomer!” I had no idea how much that phrase pleased millennials, but the entire audience roared.
The genesis of the play, Scott said after the show, was learning about communism in his humanities class. The assignment there was to write a play about what they learned, and “Operation C.L.A.W.S.” was a prequel to that one, though maybe funnier. It occurred to him that the color of communism was red, and Santa was red. Communists are supposed to share everything, and Santa shares everything. Those parallels drawn, he then took communism’s dark side and turned the Santa myth on its head. It’s a brilliant bit of writing from a young thespian. I look forward to seeing more.
Fluffy’s proclamation of “OK, boomer!” is a fitting end. Baby boomers who don’t understand the world as it is today, most likely because it moves too fast for them, are not going to understand a generation that lives without the constraints they had to. The millennials are beset with challenges unlike anything their grandparents faced in the 1980s, but they also have freedoms their grandparents never imagined.
The success of this show proves that these kids can do what they put their minds to. They have sensitivity, cleverness, nuance, persistence and guts -- all things it takes to make it in the world. After seeing this show, if I hear of any old person in their '60s trash talking these kids, I will say, in the most derogatory, dismissive tone I can muster, “OK, boomer!”
You can learn more about American Canyon High School Drama at www.achsdrama.org. Look for their upcoming spring musical that opens March 20.