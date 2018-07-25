The band was late. The opening act was almost done and they still hadn’t arrived.
But that didn’t matter. The sun was setting. The rosè was cold and a slight chill settled on the lawn like it always does once the sun recedes behind the Mayacamas. This was the penultimate concert in the 49th season of the newly christened Margrit Mondavi Summer Concert Series at the Robert Mondavi Winery.
This night’s headliner was X Ambassadors, a band from Ithaca, N. Y., fronted by Sam Harris, a bearded, bald-headed, muscular rock star who tore up the stage.
Harris started with “Unsteady,” from their album “VHS.” It was a powerful way to open the show as it starts with just Harris, plaintively asking his companion to “hold onto me, hold onto me, because I’m a little unsteady.”
Harris’ characteristic high-pitched voice rang out over the crowd like the majestic call of an eagle soaring above. Behind him, his brother Casey Harris, played the opening chords, which then introduced a pulsing drum beat. The song is nearly all acoustic, showcasing Harris’ brilliant, howling voice.
Harris’s manager said after the show that Harris has a rigorous yoga practice that he does before each show and a structured voice care routine to maintain that incredible high-pitched howl we all enjoyed that night.
Gone are the staid concerts that Robert Mondavi Winery for which the winery used to be known, where concertgoers gamely sat in their lawn chairs and listened to the jazz or or R&B artist. Now the Robert Mondavi Winery Concert Series is booking rock acts that bring down the house. Concert-goers are encouraged to stand up and cheer at the front of the stage. And the artists like it too. These rock bands want their fans close to them, to shower them with the love and appreciation their art deserves.
Harris’ physicality cannot be understated. The guy is in shape — narrow hips, broad shoulders, and a square jaw that was clear even through his well groomed beard. He bounced around the stage like a gymnast, enthralled by the music he was making.
Harris’ band consists of Noah Feldshuh on guitar, who was outfitted in a red zoot suit. Adam Levin on drums, and Casey Harris, was to Sam’s side, on a double-decker keyboard.
Casey Harris is blind, having had a recessive gene disorder called Senior-Loken syndrome. He’s a piano tuner by training, but you can tell he is in his element on stage.
Most of the people I talked to didn’t know that Casey was blind. Then I told them that he and Sam were brothers, and hearts melted at the thought that Sam would make his blind brother into a rock star.
And Casey was a true rock star. At one point, which moved me to tears, the entire stage went black, and it was just Casey, bathed in red light, standing at his two keyboards. He played a beautiful, heartfelt, blind man’s song. And it was so touching to see Sam, beautiful rock star that he is, recede into the darkness, to give his younger brother a chance to shine.
Sam Harris played multiple instruments here in addition to his voice — a couple different guitars, where he jammed at one point with Feldshuh. And then, in a rousing moment right in center stage, he came out with a saxophone that wailed into the night.
The last song was off their new album, “Joyful,” and was call for all of us to reconcile our differences and love one another. And with Sam Harris on stage, we all did.