The Napa Center for Thought & Culture presents one screening of “RBG,” film about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 26, at the CIA Copia.
The showing will be followed by a panel discussion composed of distinguished California women judges and moderated by former Napa City Councilmember Mary Luros.
Known to many with wit, affection and respect as “The Notorious RBG,” Ginsburg has been a trailblazing pioneer for women’s justice and equal rights, among other causes.
Kenneth Turan of the Los Angeles Times said, "Make no mistake about it, this woman is a force, and the great service this clear-eyed and admiring documentary provides is to emphasize not just Ginsburg’s work on the court, but how extraordinarily influential she was before she even got there.”
The panel includes:
-- The Hon. Judge Cynthia Smith of the Napa County Superior Court, who previously served as a partner at the law firm Coombs & Dunlap.
-- The Hon. Judge Beverly Greenberg, now retired as a member of the California Superior Court, most recently served on the Alameda County bench.
-- The Hon. Commissioner Monique Langhorne of the Napa County Superior Court, the first African-American judicial officer in Napa County.
-- Napa District Attorney Allison Haley, the first woman to serve as District Attorney in Napa County.
-- Valerie Clemen, Court Counsel for the Napa County Superior Court, where she advises judicial officers and court administration on a wide array of legal issues.
Luros also served as a vice mayor of the City of Napa, and today is a partner at Hudson & Luros, LLP.