Sakura: Simon Bull's cherry blossoms bloom in St. Helena's Meuse Gallery

Speaking in a phone interview from his home in Carmel, he said, “It’s not just another blossom this year. People have been stressing out about everything. I think we’ve all been through more than our share of stuff. You don’t need to have a degree in philosophy to appreciate a blossom.”

The British-born artist, who immigrated to the U.S. in 2003, has attracted other honors as well. In 2002 he was one of the artists selected to commemorate the Salt Lake City Winter Olympics. In 2007 he was invited to create a series of paintings that celebrated the life of boxing legend Muhammad Ali. Many of these works are now on permanent display in the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

He has spoken on behalf of the Muhammad Ali Center at the Vancouver Film Festival for the premiere of the movie “Facing Ali.”

Was it a change in course to switch from painting flowers to a champion boxer?

“No,” Bull said, “A face is like a flower.

“The Muhammed Ali story is a lot like a butterfly floating about the trials of life,” he added. “One of his favorite sayings was ‘float like a butterfly, sting like a bee.”