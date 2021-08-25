Sam Tubiolo: Creating the art that connects a community

The last steps before firing are carving out the finer details of faces, hair, shoes, water and so forth on the clay. Then the clay is divided into tile grids and brought to one of his two kilns, first for the bisque firing, to transform the unfired dry clay to a porous state that’s ready to accept glaze and, finally, to glazing and the second firing.

All the tiles must then be inspected for cracks or imperfections, laid out, painstakingly packed in uniformly sized cardboard cartons and shipped to the site for installation.

For the Station 37 project, he made several extra tiles of the hose in case any measurements had changed, or an additional feature was added after the original plans.

“For example, the last time I visited the firehouse construction, a downspout had been added to the front of the building. Those details have to be considered in the overall mural and the tile placement may have to shift slightly.”

The entire process takes a combination of creativity and precision. Tubiolo explains that practical details are a necessity for public artists.