Savoring Yountville: Art, Sip & Stroll is May 21

Yountville Arts presents the 10th annual Art, Sip & Stroll, on Saturday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Art, Sip & Stroll is a free open-air event offering visitors and valley residents the opportunity to enjoy fine art, fine wine and great food.

Yountville’s Washington Street will be filled by more than 50 artists, wineries, tasting rooms and live musical performances.

"Over the many years we have attended, we have bought quite a few pieces for our home," said Napa resident Pat Stabile. "Everything from glass art, wall art and jewelry. When you are strolling around the town, they have live music at various locations that is entertaining. We love the pairing of music, art and wine.”

"Sip & Stroll started as a way to thank our art walk sculptors," said Ronda Schaer, a member of the Yountville Arts Sip and Stroll commission. "After the third year, we expanded it to artists of other media. It really grew."

Cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sip & Stroll returned in 2021 with a record-breaking attendance.

"We think we have a good group this year," Schaer said of the juried artists participating. "It’s a beautiful way to spend the day, talking to artists. In these trying times it is a way to spend a few hours happily meeting artists and enjoying all the beautiful art."

Concierge services will be available for shipping, wrapping and will call to hold purchases until the end of the event.

Guests can stroll for free or purchase an “Art, Sip & Stroll” tasting package for $35 per person to sample wines from dozens of wineries and tasting rooms from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The $35 package includes a go-vino glass, four wine tasting tokens and a signed 2022 Arts, Sip & Stroll collector’s poster created by Napa artist-illustrator Nick Cann.

Pre-sale tasting packages for Art, Sip & Stroll 2022 are on sale through Thursday, May 19, at www.artsipstroll.com/tastingpackages.Pre-sale tasting packages can be picked up prior to the event at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., through Friday, May 20. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On event day, tasting packages can be picked up at either the Yountville Community Center or Veterans Memorial Park information and will call booth.

For more information, visit www.artsipstroll.com.