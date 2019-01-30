Upcoming author talks at the Napa Library include:
-- "Fire in the Year of Four Emperors" by Rick Deragon at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2.
Four generals vie to become the next Roman emperor just before the beginning of the Christian era in Rick Deragon's historical tale.
-- "Exposed: The Zodiac Revealed" by Dr. Mark Hewitt at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 16.
In the final instalment of the Zodiac Serial Killer series, Dr. Mark Hewitt presents fills in the gaps in the timeline, explains how and why the Zodiac originated and where he disappeared to, and reveals the identity of the serial killers.
-- "The Five Invitations" by Frank Ostaseski at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19.
The Buddhist teacher and co-founder of the Zen Hospice Project and Metta Institute has trained clinicians and caregivers in the art of mindful and compassionate care. In "The Five Invitations," he writes about the lessons he has learned over decades of service, practices for coping with loss or navigating transitions or crises.