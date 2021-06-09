Scraps of Hope: Art from refugee lifejackets featured at Yountville Art, Sip & Stroll

Creating artistic items for Scraps of Hope is also an homage to the refugees. When Mark is working, she always has a picture of a refugee family in front of her. “I work because of them. When I am taking apart a life jacket it is a powerful experience for me. I can smell the ocean. When the sand pours out of the jacket, I know that jacket, even if not well-made or safe, was worn by someone fleeing for their life in an overcrowded raft. I don’t know if that person survived or not. By honoring the lifejacket, we can tell their story.”

Currently, funds raised are used primarily for medicine. Since children with epilepsy had not been identified inside the camp nor was medicine available for their care, HOG decided to take on the critical tasks of identifying those in need and stocking the pharmacy with pediatric anti-seizure medicine. Adelman recalls a young family with a son who had severe seizures. Sadly, when the parents were finally able to take their son to Athens for help, he died. Afterwards, the parents traveled to Germany to obtain asylum, they were told if their son lived, they would be admitted. Finally, they got asylum in France and left their buried child in a strange land.