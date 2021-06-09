Scraps of Hope: Art from refugee lifejackets featured at Yountville Art, Sip & Stroll

At Yountville’s Art, Sip and Stroll on June 12, Scraps of Hope will have a booth selling their art, and volunteers will share their stories. This is how the group came to be and what they hope to do with their art.
There is a lifejacket graveyard near the coast of Lesbos, Greece. Huge piles of lifejackets, testimony of the torturous journey of men, women, and children fleeing their country.
Some lifejackets are filled with foam, cardboard paper, or are simply empty. A child’s pool lifejacket made of cheap plastic is among the pile. How does one survive with that?
In the back of some vests are the words “Warning, will not protect from drowning!” Most refugees make it, but many die along the way.
Tama Adelman, a local Napan and nurse who works in the camps, wanted to pay tribute to the refugees while also raising funds for medical needs. She partnered with Carolyn Mark, who helps direct the Napa project for Peace Pals that knits dolls for children in the camps.
Adelman brought her a suitcase of life jackets and asked Mark, “What can we make with these?” Mark, an avid quilter and knitter saw only possibilities.
A volunteer named her project, “Scraps of Hope” because in creating these products every piece of the life jacket is used, including the webbing, buckles, and even material from the rubber boats.
When the first product, flowers, were cut, Mark refused to throw out the scraps—she felt strongly that the powerful symbolism of the jackets must be preserved. To save as much material as possible, volunteers spend hours ripping seams, cutting, and preserving parts.
Using a craft machine called Cricut, Mark found ways to make creative cards using the fine scraps. Now, buckles and webbing are used for keychains and tote bags.
Currently, there are more than 70.8 million refugees throughout the world. When people purchase an item, they are purchasing a memory, a memorial to the refugees. As the buyer tells others about their flower or sends a card, which has refugee information printed on the backside, that story gets passed on to others.
Mark said, “We never know the ripple effect from our efforts.”
Scraps of Hope also raises funds for Hands on Global (HOG), a nonprofit medical team that provides medical care and medicine for the refugee camps. Volunteers for HOG pay their own way and housing; so, all funds raised go directly for refugee care.
At one event, Marjean Marciniak, a retired nurse from Yountville, offered to help make products. But within the year, Marciniak had decided to volunteer in the camps.
“My husband and I would talk about the world, getting worse and worse. Volunteering in the camps with Hands on Global was one small thing I could do. What I found is there is no reconciliation for the refugees’ human suffering.”
Creating artistic items for Scraps of Hope is also an homage to the refugees. When Mark is working, she always has a picture of a refugee family in front of her. “I work because of them. When I am taking apart a life jacket it is a powerful experience for me. I can smell the ocean. When the sand pours out of the jacket, I know that jacket, even if not well-made or safe, was worn by someone fleeing for their life in an overcrowded raft. I don’t know if that person survived or not. By honoring the lifejacket, we can tell their story.”
Currently, funds raised are used primarily for medicine. Since children with epilepsy had not been identified inside the camp nor was medicine available for their care, HOG decided to take on the critical tasks of identifying those in need and stocking the pharmacy with pediatric anti-seizure medicine. Adelman recalls a young family with a son who had severe seizures. Sadly, when the parents were finally able to take their son to Athens for help, he died. Afterwards, the parents traveled to Germany to obtain asylum, they were told if their son lived, they would be admitted. Finally, they got asylum in France and left their buried child in a strange land.
Donations to HOG (handsonglobal.org) will ensure ongoing funding for HOG programs in the camps including a pediatric seizure program, a wheelchair repair program, and chronic medication for hyper-tension and diabetes. According to Therese Caouette, founder of Move92 (move92.org) only 8% of total financial donations ever arrives for women and children. With Scraps of Hope and Hands on Global; 100% goes to help refugees.
The future of Scraps of Hope holds many possibilities. Now that Covid is almost over, Carolyn hopes to teach young people how they can knit dolls and learn more about refugees. She hopes to outreach to social clubs such as Boys and Girls clubs, Girl Scouts, community centers, and at local schools and universities. She would like to present at more community events and have medical volunteers tell their stories. No event is too small or too big, only the desire to learn more.
While the refugee crisis is serious, the volunteers enjoy their time together, sharing in community. Volunteers can also work at home. Anyone can join. No artistic talent or skill is needed; only the desire to help others. Scraps of Hope products can be purchased from their online store on the Hands on Global website (handsonglobal.org).
For all inquiries for volunteering, speaking engagements and workshops please contact Carolyn Mark at: cmarknapa@gmail.com
There are times when scraps are more than scraps.
Mara Adelman is a local Napan who volunteers for Scraps of Hope and raises funds for HOG through Earrings for Peace (earringsforpeace.com)