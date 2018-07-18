Napa Valley musician Sean Patrick Garvey plays music from his CD "Obsidian Son" at 7 and 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 19, at Blue Note.
The son of a grapegrower and winemaker, Garvey grew up in the vineyards of Napa County but followed music writing and playing songs that touch on country, soul and Americana.
When his family needed help on the ranch, Garvey came home.
“With the way life moves these days, my time with the muse can be short. I’ll write anywhere a song presents itself to me,” Garvey said.
"Obsidian Son" is a collection of stories inspired by years living in a rural farming community.
Tickets are $10-$25.
Blue Note Napa is at 1030 Main St, Napa. For information, call 880-2300 or go online to bluenotenapa.com.