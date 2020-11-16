SF Opera at the drive-in

The San Francisco Opera, on hiatus for live performances, has been come up witha plan to provide an opera fix for aficionados of soaring voices and magnificent drama: Opera at the Drive-In.
On Friday, Nov. 20 and on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 5 and 8:30 p.m. each day, they'll show Giacomo Puccini's "La Bohème" at the Fort Mason Drive-In, at 2 Marina Blvd., San Francisco.
In December, they'll show Puccini's "Tosca" on Friday, Dec. 11 at 5 and 8:30 p.m. and on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 6 and 9:30 p.m.
Tickets are $49 per vehicle (plus a $5 handling fee); purchase in advance at sfopera.com/fortmason or call (415) 864-3330
"La Bohème" is the 2008 production of the love story set in mid-19th-century Paris. It stars Polish tenor Piotr Beczala and Romanian soprano Angela Gheorghiu as Rodolfo and Mimì, one of the most famous couples in the Italian operatic repertoire. From their love-at-first-sight meeting to the opera’s tragic climax, Puccini’s score evokes the lovers’ emotions through memorable, heartfelt melodies. Former music director Nicola Luisotti conducts the San Francisco Opera Orchestra with an “invigorating” (San Francisco Chronicle) reading of Puccini’s 1896 score. Harry Silverstein directs Mark Lamos’ production and chorus director Ian Robertson prepares the San Francisco Chorus for the teeming Act II Latin Quarter scene. “This is a ‘Bohème’ to cherish” (The Mercury News).
"La Bohème" is performed in Italian with English subtitles and has a running time of approximately 2 hours.
Canadian soprano Adrianne Pieczonka made her San Francisco Opera debut in this 2009 performance of Puccini’s "Tosca." The staging features the set and costume designs of Belgian artist Thierry Bosquet based on the Company’s 1932 production which opened the War Memorial Opera House and served in revivals over four decades. Pieczonka, who returned to the Company in 2017 in a critically acclaimed production of Strauss’ "Elektra," is joined by Italian tenor Carlo Ventre as Tosca’s lover Mario Cavaradossi and Georgian baritone Lado Ataneli as Baron Scarpia. Jose Maria Condemi directs and Italian maestro Marco Armiliato conducts.
"Tosca" is performed in Italian with English subtitles and has an approximate running time of two hours.
