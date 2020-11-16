SF Opera at the drive-in

The San Francisco Opera, on hiatus for live performances, has been come up witha plan to provide an opera fix for aficionados of soaring voices and magnificent drama: Opera at the Drive-In.

On Friday, Nov. 20 and on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 5 and 8:30 p.m. each day, they'll show Giacomo Puccini's "La Bohème" at the Fort Mason Drive-In, at 2 Marina Blvd., San Francisco.

In December, they'll show Puccini's "Tosca" on Friday, Dec. 11 at 5 and 8:30 p.m. and on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 6 and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets are $49 per vehicle (plus a $5 handling fee); purchase in advance at sfopera.com/fortmason or call (415) 864-3330