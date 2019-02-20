Three local women are celebrating the release of a literary anthology this week that contains essays they wrote about moments in their lives that tossed a major challenge, and how they triumphed. The anthology is called “She’s Got This: Essays on Standing Strong and Moving On,” and it is produced by the Write On Mamas, a nonprofit writing group.
A book launch is slated for Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Napa Bookmine.
Teri Stevens wrote about the death of her father, an avid hot air balloonist who embodied a passion for life that still inspires Stevens today. “He was just such a presence in my life that I wanted to tell his story,” she said.
Stevens, who has been a Napa resident for 17 years, lives in the Monticello Park area with her husband and three 11-year-olds. She was a founding member of the Write On Mamas in 2012, and president of the group last year. The writers created a collection of essays from group members that reflected the energy of the moment where women have taken tragedy or adversity and overcome it.
The essays encompass the panoply of life experiences from 45 women and one man, on dating, marriage, infertility, single-parenting, the death of a spouse or a parent, and some lighter challenges, like learning how to drive a car later in life. Some of the essays crackle with humor, light or dark, while others grip the reader in poignant moments or heartbreak. But they all end in some kind of triumph; hence the book’s name, “She’s Got This.”
“Being a daddy’s girl and then losing him just really hit home, and I’d not lost a parent,” Stevens said. “When tasked with this tragedy, and the theme of ‘She’s Got This’ — it was one of the biggest obstacles in my life that I’d had to grapple with. It was a very fresh memory.”
Calistoga resident and author Christina Julian wrote about her anxiety in searching for an egg donor, comparing it comically to her experience with online dating in Los Angeles several years ago. She called her essay, like her writing in general, “snarky, dark humor. My writing tends to bend that way. I can see the humor in the horror.”
Julian, who lives with her husband and twins and is the author of a bestselling novel called “The Dating Bender,” said that while in the throes of searching for an acceptable, willing egg donor, “I had a lot of shame and angst around that, [but] it was my own stigma I was putting on it. I had to wait until they were born until I could write the ending,” and she concludes in the essay that birthing her two babies connected her in a way that makes their genetics irrelevant.
Writer Rina Faletti, who lives in the Mayacamas/Mt. Veeder region, wrote about her mother’s illness and recovery, and poetically describes the natural world, her familiar green hills and spring rain reflecting her emotional state. “It’s a survival piece about Mom,” she said, and noted the bittersweet irony that her mother has since passed away. The essay serves as a memorial now, Faletti said.
The theme of resurrection is very personal to Faletti, whose house survived the 2017 Nuns Fire although her land and trees were decimated. As long-term evacuees and survivors of the disaster, she said, “the fire prepared me for my mother’s death.”
Writing their way through difficult times is healing for writers, and the contributors hope their words will positively affect readers. The anthology took three years from concept to publication, and the essays have changed from what they meant when written to what they mean to the writers now, said Faletti. Or perhaps it’s the writers themselves who have changed. “That’s why we say, once you publish something, it’s out of your hands,” Faletti said.
“Everyone has a different story, a different way of ‘she’s got this.’” Stevens said. “It’s a really interesting read for everyone.”