'She's Got This'

North Bay writers Teri Stevens, Christina Julian, Rina Faletti, Vicki DeArmon, Sheri Hoffman and Claire Hennessy will be reading from "She’s Got This: Essays on Standing Strong and Moving On" at the book launch at the Napa Bookmine, Feb. 24 at 1 p.m., 964 Pearl St. (707) 733-3199. There is no charge for the event.