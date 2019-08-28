Jan Lanterman, artistic director and conductor of Sing Napa Valley, has seven performances scheduled for the 2019-2020 season. Tickets are available at www.singnapavalley.org or by calling 707-255-4662.
Oct. 6, 3 p.m. The fourth annual Xpect the UnXpected at The Runway by Patrick Restaurant & Bar located at Napa County Airport is is Sing Napa Valley’s fundraiser, filled with surprises — soloists, small ensembles, and surprise guest artists. Beverages from the bar and menu items will be available for purchase before and during the performance. Complimentary desserts from Sweetie Pies will also be served. Early bird tickets are $25 through Sept. 23 and $30 after that and. Seating is limited. Any remaining tickets will be available for purchase at the door.
Nov. 3, 3 p.m. – Sing Napa Valley’s first Arias and Art Songs concert, features local soloists, accompanied by Ellen Patterson, performing favorite opera arias and art songs in a private residence in Napa. The address will be given to ticket purchasers when they order their tickets. Wine and refreshments will be served. Tickets are $40. Seating is very limited, so purchase your tickets early. No tickets will be sold at the door for this event.
Dec. 15, 3 p.m. – Sing Napa Valley presents its annual Holiday Concert featuring Giacomo Puccini’s “Messa di Gloria” and the sung version of “The Nutcracker Suite” by Peter Tchaikovsky, arranged by Harry Simeone. This joyous holiday performance will be at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa. The concert will also feature the Napa Valley Children’s Chorus conducted by Diane Strohmeyer. Sing Napa Valley will be joined by soloists tenor Mike Desnoyers, baritone Igor Vieira, and bass William O’Neill. Refreshments will be served at the intermission. Advance tickets are $25 and are available through Dec. 1. After that, any remaining tickets will be $30.
— Feb. 23, 3 p.m. – A vivid performance of the music of Broadway promises memories, drama, beautiful singing and even a little dance. Coordinated by Mary Ellen Ziegler, the audience can expect to hear a variety of songs from Broadway musicals.
— March 29, 3 p.m. – Sing Napa Valley present its first Rock Concert featuring vocalist Jeanette Fuqua and her husband, guitarist Paul Fuqua, guitarist Paul Henrichs, bassist Scot Cleveland, and drummer Brian Frost.
— May 17, 3 p.m. – The Napa High Chamber Singers will join with Sing Napa Valley for their Spring Concert featuring Carl Orff’s “Carmina Burana” with professional soloists, Napa Valley Children’s Chorus, two pianos, timpani, and percussion. This is a popular concert piece that is fun to sing and fun to hear with high energy and exciting pianos and percussion! Don’t miss this one.
June 7, 3 p.m. – Following up on last year’s popularity of “Songs of the ‘50’s,” they will present “Songs of the ‘60’s.”