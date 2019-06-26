Glen Ellen -- Single-day general admission and VIP festival passes for the Sonoma Harvest Music Festival may be purchased at www.sonomaharvestmusicfestival.com, BottleRock Presents announced.
Single-day general admission passes start at $119 and VIP passes are $259. The Harvest Music Festival benefits Sonoma County Regional Parks Foundation.
Week 1 of the festival kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 14, featuring Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Iration, The Record Company, Mandolin Orange and Maggie Koerner.
Sunday, Sept. 15 features Ms. Lauryn Hill, CeeLo Green, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, North Mississippi Allstars and Monophonics.
Chvrches kicks off weekend two on Saturday, Sept. 21, with Walk the Moon, MisterWives, Atlas Genius and The Score rounding out Day 1.
On Sunday, Sept. 22 headliner Death Cab for Cutie will share the stage with Silversun Pickups, Cold War Kids, Mondo Cozmo and Nightly.
Additional details about the festival are at sonomaharvestmusicfestival.com/