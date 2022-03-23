'Something Rotten!" at Justin-Siena

Justin-Siena Theatre presents the musical comedy "Something Rotten!" playing March 25–April 3.
This is the first live musical Justin-Siena Theatre has presented since its production of "High School Musical" in March of 2020 closed the week before its opening, due to the pandemic.
It was also the last production to appear on the stage at Lincoln Theater/Napa Valley Performing Arts Center.
This year’s production will be held in Siena Hall on the Justin-Siena campus. Last year, Justin-Siena Theatre produced a musical film, based on Studs Terkel's best-selling book of interviews with American workers. The full-length digital production was one of eight digital productions presented last year.
Students are eagerly preparing for the return to live audiences with "Something Rotten!" Created by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick, and screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell. "Something Rotten" was hailed by Time Out New York as "the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years.”
In the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self.
This cast includes Alex Antenen, Emily Barba, Marco Barbosa, Sophia Beutecale, Maya Bose, Matthew Breneisen, Max Burke, Jack Carey, Samantha Carey, Ayshalyn Celaya, Margaret Cooke, Devon de los Santos, Tiffany Dreesen, Frances Dulatre, Natalie Ervin, Talulah Finklestein, Ava Flores, Jake Forbes, Justin Hayes, Alex Hesser, Caterina Indelicato, Genevieve Jones, Chance Kelly, Dexter Kelly, Meara Manzon, Ainsley McNicoll, Abigail Munoz, Juan Puentes, Lucas Pyrce, Raha Razavi, Jaaziel Satten, Madeleine Simonson, Yuguo (Kelly) Tang and Roman Williams.
The show is directed by James Thomas Bailey, with musical direction by Lauren Hesser, choreography by Lisa Clark Schmeling, scenery and lighting by Jeff Sharp and costumes by Sylvia Gregory.
“This show is what we all need right now,” says Bailey. “It’s clever and fun, and a great way to shake off the isolation we’ve all felt the last couple years. The students are very excited to perform it.”
Performances are Friday, March 25; Saturday, March 26; Friday, April 1 and Saturday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m. Matinee performances will be held on Sunday, March 27, and Sunday, April 3, at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at www.justin-siena.org/tickets.
