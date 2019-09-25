Everyone is invited to celebrate the rich Latino culture and traditions at “Día Sonoma” activities honoring Día de los Muertos provided by La Luz Center and the Sonoma Community Center.
A month of arts and education events held throughout Sonoma lead up to a day long-festival in the Sonoma Plaza on Saturday, Nov. 2.
Planned workshops offered for a $5 donation include an altar-making presentation and hands-on class offered on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Art Escape, 17474 Sonoma Highway, led by artist, Ernesto Hernandez-Olmos, whose art includes a mural that is on permanent display at the MacArthur BART station in Oakland.
Hernandez-Olmos will also lead a Papel Picado, or cut paper designs, workshop at La Luz Center, 17560 Greger St., on Saturday, Oct. 12. It will include the art of paper flower creation appropriate for Day of the Dead celebrations. Hernandez-Olmos will also lead a Clay Ocarinas Workshop at the Sonoma Community Center, 276 E Napa St., on Saturday, Oct. 19, where students can learn about the ancient instruments and be able to make their own.
Learn how to build a traditional interactive toy coffin with a head that pops up when you pull the string at the Toy Coffins Workshop offered Saturday, Oct. 26 at Art Escape. On Sunday, Oct. 27, the Sonoma Valley Museum of Art, 551 Broadway, will host a Flower Crown workshop where families can build their own colorful botanical crowns that they can wear at the Nov. 2 Plaza Celebration.
Dia Sonoma classes are open to any age and skill level and are made possible by a grant from the Sonoma County Vintner’s Foundation. Because space is limited, pre-registration is requested. To enroll in a class or learn more about the workshop offerings visit sonomacommunitycenter.org, visit the Center’s office at 276 East Napa Street in Sonoma, or call the office at (707) 938-4626 ext. 1, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.