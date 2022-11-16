Sounds like the holidays: Save the dates for these Napa Valley shows

Notices are beginning to arrive at the Napa Valley Register heralding holiday events that will fill December with all kinds of holiday cheer.

Here are a few to put on your calendar:

Bel Canto’s Holiday Concert

Bel Canto Napa Valley brings back its annual holiday concert, "Sing We Now of Christmas," with two performances — Friday, Dec. 2, at 7:30 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church in Napa; and on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m., in the Chapel at Mont La Salle.

The concerts will include traditional carols from award-winning contemporary composers and arrangers, as well as new, innovative compositions.

Comprised of local singers, Bel Canto, which has been widely praised for its lush, beautiful a capella sound, will also perform several pieces with instrumental accompaniment.

Included will be "The Wexford Carol" with piano, string quartet and oboe; Italian Baroque composer, Leonard Leo’s "Magnificat," featuring strings and continuo and a rollicking arrangement, with audience participation, of "Joy to the World," accompanied by four-hand piano and an Irish band, complete with fiddle, flute, bass, guitar, drum and accordion.

“After a three-year break necessitated by COVID, we wanted to come back with a stunning show that would appeal to almost every musical taste,” says Ted von Pohle, founder, artistic director, and conductor of Bel Canto. “Nothing is as riveting as live music, and this concert will surely be the perfect way to ring in the holidays with song.”

Tickets are $30 general admission and $10 for students and can be purchased online at www.belcantonv.org. Available tickets will be sold at the door as well.

Terry Family Band and Toys for Tots

The Napa-based Terry Family Band returns to Blue Note Napa on Dec. 7, for a show supporting the local Toys for Tots holiday campaign.

Terry Family is a Folk/Americana/Roots band composed of Jim Terry and his sons Clark and Graham. Clark and Graham Terry are multi-instrumentalists (violin, mandolin, bouzouki, guitar, vocals). Jim Terry writes the music and handles lead vocals and rhythm acoustic guitar.

Doors open at Blue Note on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. and the show runs from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Tickets are available at bluenotenapa.com or by calling Ticketweb 1-866-777-8932 or Ticketmaster-1-800-653-8000.

Admission is free for local residents. Terry Family is partnering with Blue Note in support of the Toys for Tots Napa holiday campaign. A contribution of a new toy will be very appreciated (though not required for admission).

Napa High Winter Concert

The always-popular Napa High School Choir's Winter Concert is Friday, Dec. 9, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the District Auditorium. For tickets and more information, visit napachoir.org.

Napa Valley College

Napa Valley College Chorale presents its first "Cookies and Carols Festival" on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m., and the Napa Valley College Jazz Ensemble performs on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m.

The Theater Arts Department will present "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play" on Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10 at 7 p.m.; and Dec. 4 and 10 at 2 p.m.

High Flying Music

Flying High Music presents "Music Makes a Village," on Dec. 3 at the Enchanted Hills Camp on Mt. Veeder in Napa.

This is a full day of live music, for musicians and music-lovers alike. They will have acoustic and plugged in jam sessions, a band and artist showcase and an open mic at the end of the day. All levels and music styles are welcome.

Admission is free but a reservation is required at www.eventbrite.com/e/flying-high-music-presents-music-makes-a-village-tickets-449791728167.

All money raised through donations, food, wine and overnight stays will go to Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

Sing Napa Valley

Sing Napa Valley is singing again following the pandemic hiatus and are in rehearsal for their performance of Handel’s "Messiah" on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of Napa Methodist Church at Fifth and Randolph streets.

Soloists include soprano Christina Howell; alto Silvie Jensen; tenor Chester Pidduck, and bass Harlan Hays, along with the vocal artists of Sing Napa Valley. The performance will be accompanied by organist Tom Flesher.

"Returning to regular rehearsals has been very inspiring for us," said artistic director Jan Lanterman. "We are so glad to be making music together again."

Lanterman said they welcome help with donations to present their Handel show. Checks can be mailed to Sing Napa Valley, P.O. Box 2774, Napa, CA, 94558.

For more information, visit singnapavalley.org.

Lucky Penny

Lucky Penny Productions will reprise its smash hit and instant classic, the zany "A Napa Valley Christmas Carol," Dec. 2 to 18.

Lucky Penny co-founder Barry Martin wrote the script, with original music and lyrics by Rob Broadhurst. And this year, Martin will also be on stage as the poor-spirited Alexander Yuge, who experiences a Christmas miracle, an improvement in his attitude.

In addition, Lucky Penny will present another new creation for Christmas, "Saving Santa," a show for kids.

What happens when Santa’s sleigh has a hard landing on Mt. St. Helena on Christmas Eve? Can a frantic elf get help from the people of Napa Valley to save Santa and save Christmas?

“Saving Santa” features new original songs by Rob Broadhurst with a book by Barry Martin, inspired by a story idea from Taylor Bartolucci.

Tickets and information are at luckypennynapa.com.