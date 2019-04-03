Spring Splendor, a three-month show at Jessel Gallery beginning this month, features four artists whose work captures the spirit of nature emerging from the cold with quiet color and new life.
These artists are John Pugh, Alan Sanborn, Lisa Kindley and Jessel Miller.
An opening reception for the exhibit is from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, April 5, at Jessel Gallery, 1019 Atlas Peak Road in Napa.
John Pugh
Trompe L’oeil prints on metal by Pugh are featured in the show.
These prints are rare because Pugh, whose work has been the subject of books, videos and publications (including a Time Magazine’s piece titled “Can You Trompe This?”), no longer creates in the size currently at the gallery.
For the last 30 years, Pugh has created more than 200 large-scale murals in spaces throughout the world. His paintings not only trick the eye, they engage the mind and imagination.
His public art commissions can be found in outdoor spaces, shopping and financial districts, historic buildings, park and recreation facilities and redevelopment zones in 30 cities.
The watercolors, oils, acrylics and pastels of the following three artists in the Spring Splendor show have played a role in reestablishing a sense of normalcy in the lives of homeowners since the 2017 wildfires, according to gallery owner Jessel Miller.
Alan Sanborn
In addition to establishing himself as a prolific artist since the early 1970s, Sanborn, whose work is in private collections throughout the U.S. as well as Russia and Australia, has taught watercolor and drawing and illustration at colleges and universities.
His work has been included in numerous art publications and has been exhibited in more than 50 galleries.
His advice to watercolor students is to “throw browns, blacks and greys off your palette.”
Sanborn said he likes to depict spring and autumn in his paintings because those are “the most poignant seasons.”
Lisa Marie Kindley
Kindley’s wall hangings reveal the beauty of the garden she played in as a child as well as all the gardens she has visited throughout Europe, the British Isles and Japan.
Influenced by the frescos and faded tapestries in ancient European castles, Kindley imparts a soft, dreamy, almost magical mood, to the gardens in her paintings. One almost expects to find a fairy peering out from behind a plant.
Though Kindley doesn’t add fairies to her work, she said, she sometimes tucks away half hidden bugs, birds and lizards.
Jessel Miller
Jessel Miller seldom includes her own work in her shows, preferring to give other “artists the stage,” but for this exhibit she is making an exception to “honor” the people recently affected by the wildfires.
For 35 years, Miller had set aside doing her watercolor on crackle paintings but when a friend lost one in a fire, Miller’s passion for it was reborn.
“It is appropriate that these should be reintroduced in a spring show because it is a rebirth for me to do them again,” Miller said.
At the reception, Spinelli will be signing copies of her book “Gracie the Purple Chicken,” illustrated by Dave Huddleston.