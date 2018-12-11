The 29th annual Lessons and Carols Service led by the Napa St. Mary's Episcopal Church Choir and conducted by Travis Rogers will be presented at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 16 in church at 1917 Third St., Napa.
This Anglican tradition is based on the world-famous "Festival of Lessons and Carols" first celebrated in the chapel of King's College, Cambridge, England in 1918 and continued each Christmas Eve since.
To mark this anniversary, all of the selections presented by the St. Mary's Choir in the service in Napa this year have been sung, at least once, in a King's College Lessons and Carols Service.
The service itself, based on a liturgical plan created by an Anglican bishop in Truro, England in 1880, involves a fixed sequence of scriptural readings interspersed by carols performed by the choir and hymns sung by all the service participants and attendees.
A reception will be held in the Parish Hall following the service.
For more information, contact the church at 707-255-0991.