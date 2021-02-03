Stars in the arts 2021: Arts Council Napa Valley recognizes January's student artists

Choir: Maia Medalle, American Canyon Middle School, seventh grade

Music teacher Deb Walden recognized Maia Medalle for her enthusiasm despite the challenges facing choir programs this year. “Maia is always willing to speak up during Zoom classes, answering questions, giving her opinion when asked, and letting me know if something in our virtual class isn’t working correctly.”

Medalle is consistent in turning in all her assignments and repeatedly does exceptional work. Walden points out many things are missing this year, “no live rehearsals, no singing in person with a community of friends, no performances, no festivals, no choir trips.” Yet, Walden said, Medalle “continues to bring a sense of hope and community to each Zoom class. She is always supporting me as her teacher and supporting us as a choir.”

Instrumental: Elisa Flaviano, River Middle School, Seventh Grade

Elisa Flaviano has not let distance learning slow her down. During this time, her teacher Nicole Birkland-Long said, “She takes the initiative and finds music that she wants to learn and play outside of class.” Birkland-Long has also recognized her for helping others, especially during hybrid instruction.

Digital Media: Yaretzi Anguiano, Phillips Magnet School, Second Grade