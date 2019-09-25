Artist and activist Monica Jahan Bose leads an afternoon of multimedia storytelling and art-making on an 18-foot-long sari at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29 at the Lincoln Theater.
Bose's celebration of South Asian art and narrative traditions uses a hand-woven sari as a symbol of the cycle of life on the planet. Through her Storytelling with Saris project, Bose connects people around the world on the challenge of climate change in solidarity with the women of her ancestral island village in Bangladesh.
This free event includes a site-specific installation of Bose's sari art, along with a multimedia talk and film screening of "Her Words: Storytelling with Saris.” This will be followed by a hands-on art workshop where participants are invited to create a climate-themed woodblock and hand-painted sari with the artist.
For details about this performance, visit lincolntheater.com/